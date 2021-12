Alan Wake 2 is officially in development at Remedy Entertainment and is set to arrive sometime in 2023 on PC on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S, as announced at The Game Awards 2021. The first-look footage seems to be mostly a tone-setter after the studio re-released the original game just earlier this year. Remedy’s Sam Lake took the stage at The Game Awards to speak more about the studio’s sequel, saying that fans will expect the developer to break new ground with its first-ever survival horror game. He describes the game as a psychological, deep mystery and promises to share more next year. Until then, you can see the official (and terrifying) Alan Wake 2 announcement trailer below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO