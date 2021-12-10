Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 12/9): Patients, ERs, ICUs

Idaho’s COVID-19 situation is shaky.

Following weeks of improvement, the rate of positive coronavirus tests in Idaho rose in the past week, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said Thursday. Hospitals continue to report a barely manageable number of ICU admissions, as provisional data show COVID-19 patients growing in number.

But it’s unclear if the coronavirus is on a rebound, or just leaving a bump in Idaho’s path to recovery.

Thursday marked two weeks since Thanksgiving.

North Idaho remains in crisis standards of care, but weekly data indicate that Kootenai Health’s ICU situation has improved.

The omicron variant hadn’t been confirmed in Idaho as of Thursday. It’s still unclear whether the omicron variant is worse than its predecessors.

But public health officials and physicians urge Idahoans to get vaccinated, and for people who are already fully vaccinated to get boosters. They note that delta is still very active in Idaho, and is still the reason that hundreds of Idahoans are in the hospital. Early research also suggests that post-booster immunity can keep omicron in check.

The week of Thanksgiving, Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen deactivated crisis standards of care for hospitals statewide , except for those in the hard-hit Panhandle region. Most hospitals in Idaho remained stretched thin, but were no longer in an impossible crisis.

Major health care providers such as St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus health systems are now working through a backlog of surgeries, procedures and medical treatments they had to put on hold during the COVID-19 surge.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

Idaho continues to have among the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

But each day, hundreds of people in the state receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state vaccination data .

It's not too late to get the vaccine.

– Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch

At least 20,304 (604 added since Tuesday) children between ages 5 and 11 have received their first dose, state data show .

Federal data show the following, based on reports from hospitals for Wednesday, Dec. 8 . Several Idaho hospitals were behind on data reporting during the week of Thanksgiving, so their numbers may be revised. (See “Notes” below for additional information about the data.) For quick visual reference, numbers in black are unchanged from the previous day, numbers in red are worsened, and numbers in green are improved.

People hospitalized with COVID-19: 316 (previous day: 309) which is 13.3% (previous day: 13.8%) of people hospitalized for all reasons

which is of people hospitalized for all reasons Adults in the ICU with COVID-19: 84 (previous day: 83)

Children hospitalized with COVID-19: 1 (previous day: 3)

Patients newly admitted to the hospital with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 42 (previous day: 32)

Rolling 7-day average of new COVID-19 admissions each day, by age:

Children: 0 (previous day’s rolling average: 0)

Age 18-19: 0 (previous: 0)

20s: 2 (previous: 2)

30s: 1 (previous: 2)

40s: 6 (previous: 6)

50s: 6 (previous: 6)

60s: 9 (previous: 9)

70s: 7 (previous: 7)

80+: 5 (previous: 4)

age unknown: 0 (previous: 0)

Children: Age 18-19: 20s: 30s: 40s: 50s: 60s: 70s: 80+: age unknown: People who died in Idaho hospitals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 7 (previous day: 4)

Staffed adult ICU beds that were still available statewide, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data: 32 (previous day: 30)

Note: These numbers may differ from those reported by the state, local public health districts or individual hospitals. There are multiple reasons for this: Some agencies use different methods and data sources. Hospital census always fluctuates as patients are admitted, discharged, moved to and from the ICU, and remain hospitalized for ongoing care. And some Idaho hospitals may be behind on reporting through the federal portal from which the Sun gets its data , which can result in revisions to the previous one to three days’ totals. (The federal data use the most recent numbers reported by each hospital in the previous four-day period. The rationale is to provide numbers that are as accurate as possible; for example, it reduces the risk that hospitalizations appear to plummet when a large hospital misses a day of reporting.) Where the Sun shows a “previous day” count, that is the number reported the previous day, regardless of whether it was revised up or down since then.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The Sun will share daily updates on the situation in Idaho hospitals. See below for detailed tables and charts. Questions or comments? Reach reporter Audrey Dutton at adutton@idahocapitalsun.com .

You can also visit the Idaho Division of Public Health’s dashboard to see other metrics on the Idaho COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho, ICU capacity, and adults and kids in the hospital

Idaho hospital COVID-19 data

Gritman Medical Center: gritman.org/coronavirus

Kootenai Health: kh.org/covid-19

Saint Alphonsus Health System: saintalphonsus.org/coronavirus

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center: sjrmc.org/covid-19-updates

St. Luke’s Health System: stlukesonline.org/covid19

The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 12/9): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .