ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 12/9): Patients, ERs, ICUs

By Audrey Dutton
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzzZ1_0dJ70lEP00

Idaho’s COVID-19 situation is shaky.

Following weeks of improvement, the rate of positive coronavirus tests in Idaho rose in the past week, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said Thursday. Hospitals continue to report a barely manageable number of ICU admissions, as provisional data show COVID-19 patients growing in number.

But it’s unclear if the coronavirus is on a rebound, or just leaving a bump in Idaho’s path to recovery.

Thursday marked two weeks since Thanksgiving.

North Idaho remains in crisis standards of care, but weekly data indicate that Kootenai Health’s ICU situation has improved.

The omicron variant hadn’t been confirmed in Idaho as of Thursday. It’s still unclear whether the omicron variant is worse than its predecessors.

But public health officials and physicians urge Idahoans to get vaccinated, and for people who are already fully vaccinated to get boosters. They note that delta is still very active in Idaho, and is still the reason that hundreds of Idahoans are in the hospital. Early research also suggests that post-booster immunity can keep omicron in check.

The week of Thanksgiving, Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen deactivated crisis standards of care for hospitals statewide , except for those in the hard-hit Panhandle region. Most hospitals in Idaho remained stretched thin, but were no longer in an impossible crisis.

Major health care providers such as St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus health systems are now working through a backlog of surgeries, procedures and medical treatments they had to put on hold during the COVID-19 surge.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

Idaho continues to have among the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

But each day, hundreds of people in the state receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state vaccination data .

It's not too late to get the vaccine.

– Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch

At least 20,304 (604 added since Tuesday) children between ages 5 and 11 have received their first dose, state data show .

Federal data show the following, based on reports from hospitals for Wednesday, Dec. 8 . Several Idaho hospitals were behind on data reporting during the week of Thanksgiving, so their numbers may be revised. (See “Notes” below for additional information about the data.) For quick visual reference, numbers in black are unchanged from the previous day, numbers in red are worsened, and numbers in green are improved.

  • People hospitalized with COVID-19: 316 (previous day: 309) which is 13.3% (previous day: 13.8%) of people hospitalized for all reasons
  • Adults in the ICU with COVID-19: 84 (previous day: 83)
  • Children hospitalized with COVID-19: 1 (previous day: 3)
  • Patients newly admitted to the hospital with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 42 (previous day: 32)
  • Rolling 7-day average of new COVID-19 admissions each day, by age:
    Children: 0 (previous day’s rolling average: 0)
    Age 18-19: 0 (previous: 0)
    20s: 2 (previous: 2)
    30s: 1 (previous: 2)
    40s: 6 (previous: 6)
    50s: 6 (previous: 6)
    60s: 9 (previous: 9)
    70s: 7 (previous: 7)
    80+: 5 (previous: 4)
    age unknown: 0 (previous: 0)
  • People who died in Idaho hospitals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 7 (previous day: 4)
  • Staffed adult ICU beds that were still available statewide, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data: 32 (previous day: 30)

Note: These numbers may differ from those reported by the state, local public health districts or individual hospitals. There are multiple reasons for this: Some agencies use different methods and data sources. Hospital census always fluctuates as patients are admitted, discharged, moved to and from the ICU, and remain hospitalized for ongoing care. And some Idaho hospitals may be behind on reporting through the federal portal from which the Sun gets its data , which can result in revisions to the previous one to three days’ totals. (The federal data use the most recent numbers reported by each hospital in the previous four-day period. The rationale is to provide numbers that are as accurate as possible; for example, it reduces the risk that hospitalizations appear to plummet when a large hospital misses a day of reporting.) Where the Sun shows a “previous day” count, that is the number reported the previous day, regardless of whether it was revised up or down since then.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The Sun will share daily updates on the situation in Idaho hospitals. See below for detailed tables and charts. Questions or comments? Reach reporter Audrey Dutton at adutton@idahocapitalsun.com .

You can also visit the Idaho Division of Public Health’s dashboard to see other metrics on the Idaho COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho, ICU capacity, and adults and kids in the hospital

Idaho hospital COVID-19 data

Gritman Medical Center: gritman.org/coronavirus
Kootenai Health: kh.org/covid-19
Saint Alphonsus Health System: saintalphonsus.org/coronavirus
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center: sjrmc.org/covid-19-updates
St. Luke’s Health System: stlukesonline.org/covid19

The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 12/9): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

A transformative trend: Idaho draws more of its college students from out of state

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on December 15, 2021 Coming Thursday: Will shifting enrollments change the debate over higher education in Idaho? More reading: This week’s stories are a followup to “Missing Students,” an in-depth series from June, examining higher education enrollment during the pandemic. Students came back to Idaho college campuses this fall. However, many […] The post A transformative trend: Idaho draws more of its college students from out of state appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

‘I felt like I didn’t have a choice’: Idaho social workers detail what made them quit

Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of Idaho Capital Sun stories on Idaho’s child welfare and foster care system. To read the first two stories, click here and here. Social workers across Idaho have been leaving their jobs with the Department of Health and Welfare, saying the work environment and high caseloads […] The post ‘I felt like I didn’t have a choice’: Idaho social workers detail what made them quit appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Is the state of Idaho sitting on emergency rental assistance funds? Not exactly.

While the city of Boise has spent nearly all of the emergency rental assistance that was allocated by the federal government to assist residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, representatives from the Idaho Housing and Finance Association say that doesn’t mean the $175 million that was allocated to the state agency is going to waste. The […] The post Is the state of Idaho sitting on emergency rental assistance funds? Not exactly.  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Child welfare review panels say Idaho health department isn’t listening to concerns

The Idaho Legislature’s Child Protection Legislative Oversight Committee met for the first time in more than a year Friday and heard from many people working within the state’s child welfare system about numerous issues concerning staffing, safety and support for foster care families. The committee, which was established in 2018 following a report from the […] The post Child welfare review panels say Idaho health department isn’t listening to concerns appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Health
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho Capital Sun

The omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus is in Idaho. Here’s what we know.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been identified in Idaho, the Central District Health department announced Friday. The variant had already been identified in neighboring states, including Washington and Utah. Central District Health said the variant was confirmed in a test sample from an Ada County resident who reported recent out-of-state […] The post The omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus is in Idaho. Here’s what we know. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Two top officials at federal public lands agency will remain in Colorado office

The Bureau of Land Management plans to keep two senior positions in western Colorado as most of the agency’s leaders move back to Washington, D.C., Director Tracy Stone-Manning told BLM staff in an email Tuesday. Eight assistant directors and deputy assistant directors will relocate to the Interior Department’s headquarters in the District of Columbia, Stone-Manning […] The post Two top officials at federal public lands agency will remain in Colorado office appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

The way to get more men job skills isn’t by tearing down Idaho women who are getting an education

By now Boise State University professor Scott Yenor’s misogynous remarks at a far-right gathering in Florida have been widely publicized, criticized and, no doubt, applauded in extremist circles.  “Our independent women seek their purpose in life in mid-level bureaucratic jobs like human resource management, environmental protection, and marketing,” he told the audience. “They’re more medicated, […] The post The way to get more men job skills isn’t by tearing down Idaho women who are getting an education appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Oregon state senator asked to act on shifting counties to Idaho – a request he sought

An eastern Oregon legislator is being called on his declaration that he would advance the idea of moving portions of Oregon to Idaho – if county commissioners asked. Such legislation would be a big step forward for a quixotic political effort to reject governance by Oregon officials and seek the embrace of a more Republican, […] The post Oregon state senator asked to act on shifting counties to Idaho – a request he sought appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Idaho#Icus#Covid 19#Icu#Kootenai Health#Omicron#Idahoans#Idaho Health And Welfare#Saint Alphonsus#Idaho Public Health
Idaho Capital Sun

Dr. Ryan Cole removed from one of Idaho’s largest health care networks

A controversial Idaho pathologist and his laboratory are no longer in a group of about 2,800 health care providers, responsible for the care — and lab tests — of about 160,000 Idahoans. It’s unclear whether the network, St. Luke’s Health Partners, chose to eject Dr. Ryan Cole and his laboratory, Cole Diagnostics, or if Cole […] The post Dr. Ryan Cole removed from one of Idaho’s largest health care networks appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Where’s the money coming from in Idaho’s statewide races?

Editor’s note: This story and the campaign finance tables were updated on Dec. 9, 2021. As campaign season approaches, millions have already been hauled in by candidates for statewide office in Idaho, including more than $927,000 to Gov. Brad Little’s campaign and more than $355,000 between two Republican candidates for lieutenant governor. Idaho’s primary election […] The post Where’s the money coming from in Idaho’s statewide races? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Haaland promises governors federal help for fires, drought

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland pledged federal resources and cooperation with governors from 19 Western states to tackle wildfire resilience, drought management, oil and gas cleanup efforts and other issues made more difficult by climate change.  Speaking at the Western Governors Association meeting outside San Diego on Thursday, Haaland touted funding for Interior priorities in […] The post Haaland promises governors federal help for fires, drought appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
U.S. POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

Boise has spent all of its federal rental assistance money. Now it’s asking for more.

After distributing all of the federal rental assistance funds for the city of Boise and nearly all of the allocation to Ada County, the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authority is hoping to receive more through reallocated dollars in the coming months. The program is meant to help individuals who need help with rent or utilities […] The post Boise has spent all of its federal rental assistance money. Now it’s asking for more. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Idaho Capital Sun

CDC: 25 states report omicron strain of COVID-19, but delta remains biggest threat

WASHINGTON — Twenty-five states have identified cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19, federal public health officials said Friday as they released new data on the first 43 U.S. cases. Idaho announced its first case of the variant Friday, after the CDC made its announcement. Of those initial, confirmed cases, more than half were among […] The post CDC: 25 states report omicron strain of COVID-19, but delta remains biggest threat appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho Capital Sun

He got vaccinated and masked up. But others didn’t, and it cost an Idaho man his life.

Buddy Fowler thought he had the flu. Three weeks later, he died. “Buddy passed away unexpectedly with his beloved wife Donna by his side,” reads his obituary in the Post Register last month. “Due to pre-existing health conditions, Buddy was hit hard by a case of Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated.” Now one of countless […] The post He got vaccinated and masked up. But others didn’t, and it cost an Idaho man his life. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Hospitals refused to give patients ivermectin. Lockdowns and political pressure followed.

HELENA, Mont. — One Montana hospital went into lockdown and called police after a woman threatened violence because her relative was denied her request to be treated with ivermectin. Officials of another Montana hospital accused public officials of threatening and harassing their health care workers for refusing to treat a politically connected COVID-19 patient with […] The post Hospitals refused to give patients ivermectin. Lockdowns and political pressure followed. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
HELENA, MT
Idaho Capital Sun

Four more children dead, and a nation shrugs. Is enough finally enough now?

Families in Michigan will set an empty place at the table this holiday season in the wake of the mass shooting at Oxford High School in southeast Michigan that left four children dead and seven more injured. The deaths at Oxford this week came a little more than two weeks before the ninth anniversary of the […] The post Four more children dead, and a nation shrugs. Is enough finally enough now? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho Capital Sun

Will the earthquakes in central Idaho cause the Yellowstone volcano to erupt?

Seismic activity in central Idaho has been elevated for the past 20 months. These earthquakes are aftershocks of a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that occurred on March 31, 2020 — a classic example of a mainshock-aftershock sequence. The magnitude (Mw) 6.5 earthquake near Stanley, Idaho, on March 31, 2020, was the second-largest earthquake recorded in Idaho. Fortunately, […] The post Will the earthquakes in central Idaho cause the Yellowstone volcano to erupt? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Build Back Better: What’s in it for Idaho?

The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed the Build Back Better Act, a massive piece of legislation that includes funding for many social programs and clean energy, on Nov. 19. It awaits consideration by the U.S. Senate, where it is unclear how the bill might be amended or cut in order to win over a […] The post Build Back Better: What’s in it for Idaho? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Gov. Brad Little teases new tax cut package at taxpayers’ conference

Gov. Brad Little teased plans to return some of the state’s historic projected budget surplus to Idahoans next year during a speech Wednesday at the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho conference in Boise.  As is tradition for Idaho governors speaking at the tax conference, Little offered a brief preview of his agenda heading into January’s new […] The post Idaho Gov. Brad Little teases new tax cut package at taxpayers’ conference appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Analysis: Who will pay for all-day kindergarten in Idaho? And how many kids will get to go?

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on Dec. 2, 2021. The Idaho Supreme Court punted on the big question last week: Is it unconstitutional to expect parents to fork over fees to pay for a full day of kindergarten? The non-ruling at least puts the matter into focus, at an opportune time. When legislators return to the […] The post Analysis: Who will pay for all-day kindergarten in Idaho? And how many kids will get to go? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

1K+
Followers
766
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy