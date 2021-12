Kim Ferguson Photography // Shutterstock

Holly Springs: A town in Mississippi or just festive vocabulary?

Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate.

Using information from the United States Census Bureau, Stacker found 29 cities and towns across America with names that embody the spirit of Christmas. Some towns take the festivities more seriously than others—think Christmas-themed streets, year-round Yuletide attractions, and huge holiday markets—while others reflect on the story behind the season. Let’s take a virtual sleigh ride across America as we learn about these festively named locations and the different ways they celebrate.

Holly Springs, Mississippi

- Founded: 1836

Close to the northern border of Mississippi lies the city of Holly Springs. The festive city celebrates the holiday by holding an annual Historic Homes tour, a ticketed event where visitors can walk through historic homes that have been decorated to the nines for the season.

Alabama

- Founded: 1819

Located near the southern border of Alabama, Evergreen was named for its abundant foliage. The name inspires a festive vibe during December—the town lines its main street with Christmas trees and hosts an annual holiday market and parade.

Georgia

- Founded: 1893

Located at the southern end of Georgia, Dasher was not named after one of Santa’s reindeer, but rather the Daescher family who settled on the land. Regardless, the town celebrates the Christmas holiday with traditional festivities such as caroling.