Missouri State

Noel: A town in Missouri or just festive vocabulary?

 5 days ago

rangizzz // Shutterstock

Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate.

Using information from the United States Census Bureau, Stacker found 29 cities and towns across America with names that embody the spirit of Christmas. Some towns take the festivities more seriously than others—think Christmas-themed streets, year-round Yuletide attractions, and huge holiday markets—while others reflect on the story behind the season. Let’s take a virtual sleigh ride across America as we learn about these festively named locations and the different ways they celebrate.

Noel, Missouri

- Founded: unknown

The small town of Noel is located in the southwest corner of Missouri. Noel bears the nickname “The Christmas City” because of its special holiday postmark, created by the town postmaster in the 1940s. The tradition has grown over the decades, and tens of thousands of people send season’s greetings through the town’s post office each year.

Continue reading to learn about other cities and towns named after Christmas in your neck of the woods, or read the national story here .

Illinois

- Founded: 1894

Close to the western edge of Illinois, the town of Joy has a post office that thrives during the holiday season. More than 12,000 cards from around the world are sent through every December to receive its special holiday postmark.

Kentucky

- Founded: unknown

The town of Mistletoe was named for the plant, which is native to the area. Mistletoe is a well-known symbol of Christmas romance. This is due to its history as a fertility symbol, which has evolved into its current status as a yuletide decoration beneath which couples share a kiss.

1070 KHMO-AM

Kroger Just Recalled 19 Baked Goods Sold in Missouri & Illinois

If you bought baked goods from Kroger recently, it's time to check the pantry as they just recalled 19 different products due to metal fragment contamination. Food Safety News just dropped this somewhat alarming notice that several cinnamon rolls and cakes sold under the Country Oven brand were being recalled by Kroger as some metal fragments were believed to accidentally been involved in the starch. Here's the list you need to check:
MISSOURI STATE
