Noel: A town in Missouri or just festive vocabulary?

Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate.

Using information from the United States Census Bureau, Stacker found 29 cities and towns across America with names that embody the spirit of Christmas. Some towns take the festivities more seriously than others—think Christmas-themed streets, year-round Yuletide attractions, and huge holiday markets—while others reflect on the story behind the season. Let’s take a virtual sleigh ride across America as we learn about these festively named locations and the different ways they celebrate.

Noel, Missouri

- Founded: unknown

The small town of Noel is located in the southwest corner of Missouri. Noel bears the nickname “The Christmas City” because of its special holiday postmark, created by the town postmaster in the 1940s. The tradition has grown over the decades, and tens of thousands of people send season’s greetings through the town’s post office each year.

Illinois

- Founded: 1894

Close to the western edge of Illinois, the town of Joy has a post office that thrives during the holiday season. More than 12,000 cards from around the world are sent through every December to receive its special holiday postmark.

Kentucky

- Founded: unknown

The town of Mistletoe was named for the plant, which is native to the area. Mistletoe is a well-known symbol of Christmas romance. This is due to its history as a fertility symbol, which has evolved into its current status as a yuletide decoration beneath which couples share a kiss.