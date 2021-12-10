ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady: Rob Gronkowski 'obviously' the greatest tight end of all time

By Vincent Frank
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no debate about the best QB to ever play. That goes to Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady after he earned a seventh Super Bowl title a season ago. However, there’s a lesser-known debate going on around the NFL world. That includes who the best tight end to ever suit...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Not Happy With What Tony Romo Said Yesterday

Tom Brady was able to rewatch the broadcast of Sunday’s game between his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday. Brady threw the game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime. Earlier in the game, he showed off some of his “speed.”...
NFL
NESN

Tom Brady Responds To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Order For Bucs QB

Tom Brady, much to the chagrin of Bruce Arians, used his legs much more than usual this past Sunday. Brady ran the ball seven times for 16 yards with a touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 33-27 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. To put that line in perspective, Brady entered Week 14 with only four other rushing performances with seven-plus carries in his entire NFL career.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
The Independent

Gisele Bündchen reveals she’d been drinking wine before making infamous Super Bowl comment about Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen has reflected on the comments she made in defence of her husband Tom Brady after the Patriots’ loss to the Giants during Super Bowl XLVI.The supermodel, who’d been captured on camera telling a heckler after the game: “My husband cannot f***ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time,” discussed the circumstances surrounding the incident during the latest episode of ESPN+’s docuseries Man in the Arena.In the video, Bündchen recalled how she’d been watching the February 2012 game alongside Vince Wilfork’s wife, and that she’d been drinking wine to help her nerves.“That whole stadium was...
NFL
firstsportz.com

“It was Tom Brady’s fault”: Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A Smith reckon the Buccaneers aren’t getting back to Super Bowl playing like this

After back-to-back losses against the Saints and Washington, Brady and Co. scripted a brilliant comeback. They are on a three-game winning streak. However, their last win wasn’t an easy one to come by. After putting up a terrific performance in the first half, the Buccaneers allowed the Bills to make a comeback in the second half.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady has funny message for Tony Romo, Peyton Manning

Coming off his team’s fourth straight victory this week, Tom Brady is taking some time to clown a couple of his biggest rivals. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had some shade for Tony Romo and Peyton Manning in a funny tweet Monday. Brady called on his former adversaries to respect his speed after he ran seven times for 16 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Silences Critics with Hilarious Instagram Post

On Monday afternoon (12/13), Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady hilariously trolled his critics with a video montage of him running the football in yesterday’s game to prove he can still scramble when needed. Recently, EA Sports enlisted Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning to market their Madden...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sunday’s Win

Regular season wins don’t get much more exciting than the one the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had on Sunday evening. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday night. Tom Brady threw a 50-plus yard game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime, securing the big win over Buffalo for his team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
Fox Sports Radio

Why the Rams Are the Best Team in the NFL

Colin Cowherd: “I’m sitting there watching that game last night and thinking to myself that I don’t want to overreact... But I think the two best games I’ve seen any team in the NFL play this year, there’s an argument to be made that the Rams were in both of them. They undressed and destroyed the Buccaneers, and then they went to Arizona and completely dominated that game last night. Matthew Stafford in his last eight quarters – this is precisely the time last year that Tom Brady was scuffling a little bit with a new coach, new teammates, and new system, and then Tom got hot. Tom is 18-3 since this time last year. In Stafford’s last 8 quarters he has 600 yards, six TDs, no picks, a 127 passer rating, and a 72% completion percentage. We all know that new players, new coaches, and new systems get it figured out post-Thanksgiving. I don’t think saying the Rams at their best maybe the best team in the league is an overreaction. Last night felt BIG. It felt BIG for Stafford and BIG for the Rams. Coaching, defense, playmaking, running the football, passing it – WOW. That was as good of a performance by a team I have seen this year. I was blown away by it.” (Full Video Above)
NFL
CBS Boston

Relive Tom Brady’s Only Other Overtime Touchdown Pass

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is a thousand years old. He’s accomplished everything there is to accomplish as an NFL quarterback. And then he’s done it all again. His résumé is long enough to fill two CVS receipts, and the NFL’s record books will one day soon be known simply as “Things Tom Brady Did.” That’s why it’s surprising — if not downright shocking — to realize that on Sunday evening when he threw a game-winning touchdown pass in overtime against Buffalo, Brady did something that he had only done once before in his 700-year NFL career. This time, it...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy