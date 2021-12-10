Tom Brady: Rob Gronkowski 'obviously' the greatest tight end of all time

Colin Cowherd: “I’m sitting there watching that game last night and thinking to myself that I don’t want to overreact... But I think the two best games I’ve seen any team in the NFL play this year, there’s an argument to be made that the Rams were in both of them. They undressed and destroyed the Buccaneers, and then they went to Arizona and completely dominated that game last night. Matthew Stafford in his last eight quarters – this is precisely the time last year that Tom Brady was scuffling a little bit with a new coach, new teammates, and new system, and then Tom got hot. Tom is 18-3 since this time last year. In Stafford’s last 8 quarters he has 600 yards, six TDs, no picks, a 127 passer rating, and a 72% completion percentage. We all know that new players, new coaches, and new systems get it figured out post-Thanksgiving. I don’t think saying the Rams at their best maybe the best team in the league is an overreaction. Last night felt BIG. It felt BIG for Stafford and BIG for the Rams. Coaching, defense, playmaking, running the football, passing it – WOW. That was as good of a performance by a team I have seen this year. I was blown away by it.” (Full Video Above)

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO