Markets Cautious Ahead Of US Inflation

By Adriaan Pask https://www.psg.co.za/
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter enjoying a few days of risk-on trade, global sentiment was down on Thursday ahead of the US inflation figures due today, and after Japanese studies found that, although less severe than the Delta strain, the Omicron variant is 4.2 times more transmissible, which could justify the reimposition of tighter global...

#Us Inflation#Us Federal Reserve#Us Dollar#Interest Rates#Japanese#Omicron#Jse#Rand#R16#The Us Federal Reserve#Fed#European#Trading Economics
