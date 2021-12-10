ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Give the gift of mobile this Christmas with 50% off from amaysim!

By Chris Rowland
ausdroid.net
 6 days ago

It’s not just toys and gizmos this Christmas; give the gift of connectivity with these super cheap specials from amaysim just in time for the festive season. With 1.2 million happy customers, amaysim has announced a...

ausdroid.net

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS Pittsburgh

Robinson Chick-Fil-A Owner Gives Employees Big Gifts At Christmas Party

By: Madeline Bartos/KDKA-TV ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) – Employees at the Chick-fil-A in Robinson got some big Christmas gifts from their boss this year, like a month’s worth of rent, $1,000 in cash and even a car. Owner Aimee Hernandez said she’s been going all out with her holiday parties since she bought the store in 2016. Up until now, she’s always done a white elephant-style party, but she said it sometimes left people with gifts they didn’t want — like a beard trimmer for a single high school girl. This year, because of the pandemic and staffing shortages, Hernandez said she wanted the...
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Christmas#Summer Holidays#Toys#Amaysim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Shopping
New York Post

26 best last-minute Christmas gift ideas you can get in time for 2021

Yes, holiday stress is a thing. From decorating the perfect tree (perhaps one of our favorite artificial Christmas trees) and being the ‘hostess that does the mostest,’ to shopping for everyone on your list, it can become a bit overwhelming. Even though we’ve curated an endless content stream...
SHOPPING
local21news.com

Christmas event gives needy children and families gifts, food

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — The Jaffa Shrine's annual Christmas party for children came back Sunday, and there's no better gift than helping those in need. "We give them some presents, some toys. They get to see Santa Claus! And they get a nice meal," the shrine's high priest and prophet, Randy Colyer, told 6 News.
ALTOONA, PA
countryliving.com

13 Christmas gifts that give back to nature with every purchase

The COP26 climate talks might have come to a close but we can keep the conversation going and ramp up the feel-good factor this year by opting for eco-friendly Christmas gifts that give back to nature. 'Tis the season of giving after all, and what better way to spread some...
ENVIRONMENT
KBAT 99.9

Who Gives The Worst Gifts At Christmas? Find Out In This Survey

I am across an ayeaye survey about who gives the best and worst gifts for Christmas and it got me thinking, hmmmm...over the years who has knocked it out of the park? I think your parents are a given. Why? Because you TELL them what you want. I think mom and dad are the only ones you can tell and more often than not, they will ask for ideas and you end up happy because you get one of the suggestions you gave them. Win-win.
LIFESTYLE
T3.com

Sky TV, mobile and broadband customers are getting free Christmas gifts

'Tis the season to be jolly! And Sky is marking the occasion by lavishing its mobile and broadband customers with some Christmas gifts, including a free download of family favorite film Sing, heaps of Boxing Day football matches, and free mobile data, amongst other joyous freebies. To celebrate, the company...
TECHNOLOGY
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: Give the Gift of Dance to Your Child this Christmas

This holiday season, give your little one the gift of dance with the help of Clarion Center for the Arts (CCA). For a limited time, CCA is offering 2 weeks of dance and a dance tutu to put under the Christmas tree for just $29.99. Imagine how excited your little one will be to unwrap her very own dance outfit Christmas morning!
THEATER & DANCE
grit.com

How to Give Gifts that Truly Come from the Heart

Gifts from your kitchen are especially appreciated during the holidays. I, like many others, have been torn over the last few holiday seasons. It’s the same old feeling that Christmas has become too commercialized. Most of my generation can remember getting a couple toys and the rest of our gifts were shoes, socks, pajamas and other things we needed.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Austin

Give the lasting gift of travel with a unique gift from Airbnb

As shoppers face anxiety around delivery delays and supply chain shortages across the country, memories might be proving more meaningful than materialistic gifts. Joining us to talk travel and how to skip the stress of holiday shopping is the communications lead for North America at Airbnb, Liz Debold Fussco. Follow...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy