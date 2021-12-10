Give the gift of mobile this Christmas with 50% off from amaysim!

By: Madeline Bartos/KDKA-TV
ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) – Employees at the Chick-fil-A in Robinson got some big Christmas gifts from their boss this year, like a month’s worth of rent, $1,000 in cash and even a car.
Owner Aimee Hernandez said she’s been going all out with her holiday parties since she bought the store in 2016. Up until now, she’s always done a white elephant-style party, but she said it sometimes left people with gifts they didn’t want — like a beard trimmer for a single high school girl.
This year, because of the pandemic and staffing shortages, Hernandez said she wanted the...
