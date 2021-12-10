ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Metal: Hellsinger: Watch 3 Minutes of Gameplay From the Rhythm Shooter

IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out 3 minutes of gameplay from...

me.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Genshin Impact - Arataki Itto Character Teaser Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Genshin Impact for a look at the character, Arataki Itto. When the Arataki Gang is involved, even the most traditional repertoire may usher in a new twist. Although some in the audience have enjoyed such a surprise, it has caused quite the trouble for the Tenryou Commission. Let's see who will get the last laugh this time: Arataki Itto with his booming laughter, or the soldiers who are swift at maintaining law and order.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Planet of Lana - An Off-Earth Odyssey - Reveal Trailer

Planet of Lana - An Off- Earth Odyssey is a new sci-fi adventure from developer Wishfully, with music composed by The Last Guardian composer, Takeshi Furukawa, planned for release in 2022. Check out this quick trailer from The Game Awards 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Funcom and The Outsiders show off upcoming game Metal: Hellsinger

During the Game Awards earlier tonight, Funcom and The Outsiders released new information and gameplay footage of its rhythm shooter game — Metal: Hellsinger. Metal: Hellsinger is a new rhythm shooter game that demands that you “SLAY TO THE BEAT.” The music in the game is written by Swedish composer duo Elvira Björkman and Nicklas Hjertberg, with celebrity guest vocalists heading each song. To accompany the gameplay, every track in Metal: Hellsinger is engineered with several musical layers so that the better you slay, the more layers of the song play.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Metal#Xbox Series X
vg247.com

Watch the first Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga gameplay trailer here

It's been two years since we first saw Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 revealed on-stage at The Game Awards, and now – to mark the anniversary of the occaision – we've got a brand new gameplay trailer for the game to enjoy. The most striking thing about the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Killing Demons to Metal Music on Gory Trailer of Metal: Hellsinger

During The Games Awards 2021, there was no shortage of new trailers. One of them was a new trailer for the shooter Metal: Hellsinger, in which we'll be exterminating hellspawn in the rhythm of metal music. Shooting, hell, demons and metal music - these elements constitute the foundations of Metal:...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New Extensive Gameplay From Dying Light 2

Techland has released a new episode from the Dying to Know series. It features over 20 minutes of gameplay from Dying Light 2. Techland has released the fifth episode of Dying to Know, a stream series dedicated to Dying Light 2. The main attraction of the material is an extensive gameplay footage, showing the course of the A Place to Call Home quest.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
TheSixthAxis

See gameplay from the Terminator: Resistance Annihilation Line story expansion

A gameplay trailer for the upcoming Terminator: Resistance Annihilation Line DLC has been released, showing off an action-packed slice of the new narrative campaign that will be coming out next week. Check it out:. Annihilation Line will launch on 10th December, a new story expansion to Terminator: Resistance for PC...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Techland Drops 15 Minutes of New Dying Light 2 Stay Human Gameplay

Techland today dropped 15 minutes of new gameplay footage for Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The fifth episode of Dying 2 Know dropped today with a new look at the upcoming title. Narrated by Kornel Jaskuła, Senior Producer for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the gameplay focused on a mission partway through the game’s narrative. Titled ‘A Place to Call Home,’ the quest follows Aiden in his quest to discover more about his missing sister.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Vertigo Reveals Gameplay of VR Shooter After the Fall

Vertigo Games Debuts Intense Gameplay Footage for their Upcoming VR Shooter After the Fall. Today, Vertigo Games, creators of Arizona Sunshine, revealed gameplay footage of their new four-player co-op FPS shooter game for VR systems. After the Fall is an intense horror shooter game that puts players in a frozen, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, hunting down zombie hordes.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Dying Light 2 Showcased in New 15 Minutes Long Gameplay Trailer

Techland premiered a new 15 minutes long gameplay trailer of Dying Light 2 Stay Human during the fifth episode of the Dying 2 Know video series. You can check it out below. As a reminder, Dying Light 2 went gold earlier this week ahead of the February 4th, 2022 launch date. Our Kai recently went hands-on with a preview build and interviewed Lead Game Designer Tymon Smektala.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chorus: The First 15 Minutes of PS5 Gameplay

Check out the opening moments of Chorus, captured in 4K on PlayStation 5 in performance mode. Chorus is an upcoming space combat game where you'll take control of a pilot named Nara and her sentient starfighter Forsaken who take on open-world missions from a space force called the Enclave. Chorus is a space combat video game developed by Fishlabs and published by Deep Silver. It was released on December 3, 2021 for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Google Stadia.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Century: Age of Ashes - 7 Minutes of Final Release Gameplay

Check out 7 minutes of gameplay from the final release of the new dragon dogfighting multiplayer game, Century: Age of Ashes. In Century, Age of Ashes, the multiplayer f2p dragon game from Playwing, hop on a multitude of dragons and roast your opponents alive in the full release. In this final release version, you can choose from three classes to start, the Marauder, the Phantom, and the Windguard. You can unlock new customization options as you play and hatch new dragons when equipping eggs that you earn. That game starts as 3v3 but you can unlock 6v6 if you keep playing.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: After the Fall Coop gameplay of the VR multiplayer shooter

Vertigo Games presents coop gameplay After the fall. The VR multiplayer shooter shows what it has to offer. Vertigo Games is already planning regular updates and expanded content After the fallthat will inspire the players again and again. The Launch Edition includes automatic access to the entire Frontrunner season, which will bring a range of new maps, game modes and features to the world of After the Fall. Further details will be announced.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Chorus Review in 3 Minutes – A Varied & Beautiful Space Shooter Game

Chorus is an open-world space combat game from Fishlabs that puts you in the cockpit of a sentient star fighter amidst a galaxy-wide conflict with a fanatical cult called The Circle. Its leader, the Great Prophet, seeks to lead humanity, through force and subjugation, into a harmonious era of peace or what he calls Chorus.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Twelve Minutes Switch gameplay

Gameplay has come in for Twelve Minutes, the interactive thriller that just landed on Switch today. We have 24 minutes of footage. For more on Twelve Minutes, read the following overview:. An interactive thriller about a man trapped in a time loop. Featuring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Halo Infinite Launches on Xbox Game Pass, Here’s 20-Minutes of Gameplay on Legendary Difficulty

It’s official, Halo Infinite has just been released on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Windows + Steam), and Xbox Game Pass. Its free-to-play multiplayer mode adds several training tools such as adjustable bots and the new Spartan Academy to onboard new players to Halo. Plus, this installment features other bonuses like battle passes that never expire so players can progress at their own pace without worrying about missing content. Read more for 20-minutes of gameplay and additional information.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Metal: Hellsinger - Gods of Metal Trailer

Musicians from bands such as Arch Enemy, Soilwork, Trivium, and more will be featured in the upcoming rhythm shooter game, Metal: Hellsinger. Check out the latest trailer for a look at the lineup of metal stars, as well as a look at gameplay. Metal: Hellsinger arrives in 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Cooperative Shooter Arc Raiders Makes Its Gameplay Debut

Arc Raiders is an upcoming free-to-play cooperative shooter by Embark Studios, which is comprised of previous DICE employees who worked on the Battlefield series. Embark took to The Game Awards to unveil its project, Arc Raiders, offering our first big look at the game in action. With Robyn's "Dancing On...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy