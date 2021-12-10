Metal: Hellsinger: Watch 3 Minutes of Gameplay From the Rhythm Shooter

Check out 7 minutes of gameplay from the final release of the new dragon dogfighting multiplayer game, Century: Age of Ashes. In Century, Age of Ashes, the multiplayer f2p dragon game from Playwing, hop on a multitude of dragons and roast your opponents alive in the full release. In this final release version, you can choose from three classes to start, the Marauder, the Phantom, and the Windguard. You can unlock new customization options as you play and hatch new dragons when equipping eggs that you earn. That game starts as 3v3 but you can unlock 6v6 if you keep playing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO