ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

SYNCED: Off-Planet Cinematic Trailer

IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYNCED: Off-Planet is a companion shooter...

me.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
piratesandprincesses.net

New Trailer For Star Wars Hunters Shows Off More Content/Characters

Star Wars: Hunters is an upcoming 4v4 multiplayer shooter where you play as a team either representing the Galactic Empire or the Rebel Alliance. Players get to battle in locations based on various worlds and planets from the Star Wars Saga. You can play as a number of different types...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact - Arataki Itto Character Teaser Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Genshin Impact for a look at the character, Arataki Itto. When the Arataki Gang is involved, even the most traditional repertoire may usher in a new twist. Although some in the audience have enjoyed such a surprise, it has caused quite the trouble for the Tenryou Commission. Let's see who will get the last laugh this time: Arataki Itto with his booming laughter, or the soldiers who are swift at maintaining law and order.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

New Planet of Lana trailer showcases thrilling chase & new desert environment

We already knew that Planet of Lana was looking beautiful, but the latest trailer which has dropped showcases that beauty brilliantly. It’s one you really won’t want to miss. Thunderful Publishing and the independent developer Wishfully Studios have released a new trailer for the highly anticipated cinematic puzzle...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Studios
StarWars.com

5 Highlights from the Star Wars Eclipse Cinematic Reveal Trailer

The High Republic was the golden age of the Jedi — and fans will experience it in a new Star Wars game. In a surprise announcement at The Game Awards, Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream revealed a stunning cinematic reveal trailer for Star Wars Eclipse, currently in early development and set during the High Republic era. While little is known about the story of Eclipse thus far, the cinematic trailer sets an exciting stage with powerful music and imagery. Here are five highlights.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Receives New Cinematic Trailer at Game Awards 2021

During the Game Awards 2021, a new trailer was revealed for the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. This trailer is purely cinematic and can be viewed below:. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has players assume the role of the Gollum through action-adventure segments. The game also features stealth elements where players can interact with environments and the narrative style gameplay to progress through the story. The actions that players take will determine which side of Gollum they see. This refers to his split personality between Sméagol and Gollum, where Sméagol is the better behaved of the two. The gameplay has adventure segments of climbing and sneaking along with some moments of action.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Planet of Lana – The Game Awards 2021 trailer

Publisher Thunderful and developer Wishfully debuted a new trailer for cinematic puzzle adventure game Planet of Lana at The Game Awards 2021. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. A planet that used to be a place of undisturbed balance between human, nature, and animal...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Destructoid

The Halo Infinite launch trailer shows off the scope of the campaign

The Halo Infinite launch trailer is two and a half minutes long, and showcases what the upcoming iteration is all about: mostly blowing stuff up. Okay, there is some story, as evidenced by this clip. We get to see a brief representation of the conflict in Halo Infinite, which comprises roughly the first minute of this trailer. Then Master Chief says a badass line, and blows stuff up for the other half.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Elden Ring Story Trailer Shows Off Its Accursed World and Characters

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have shared the Elden Ring story trailer, giving a deeper look at its accursed world and characters. The Golden Order has been broken. Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Nightingale Reveal Trailer Shows off its Twisted World and Survival Gameplay

The Game Awards 2021 has been home to some exciting reveals and other news about hotly-anticipated titles, including but not limited to Inflexion Games’ upcoming shared world co-op survival FPS Nightingale, which received its reveal trailer earlier today. Check out the video down below for more details. Nightingale sees...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

The Sonic Frontiers Trailer Shows off an Open-Zone Sonic Experience

New Sonic Frontier Trailer Shows off a Bit of What an Open-World Sonic Looks Like. The new Sonic Frontiers trailer shows off some of the different zones we can expect in the game. This attempt at a 3D Sonic game seems to be quite different than previous games. For one, this one will be an open-zone experience rather than straight linear levels.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Planet Zoo: Europe Pack - Announcement Trailer

Planet Zoo's Europe DLC features more than 250 pieces of new winter scenery inspired by some of Europe's most idyllic destinations and introduces five new animals to the game including the snow-dwelling Eurasian Lynx; the Alpine Ibex, with its characteristic huge horns; the European Badger, who makes its home in underground burrows; the European Fallow Deer, instantly recognizable by its chestnut coat; and the Fire Salamander exhibit animal, whose vibrant yellow markings will ward off predators but are sure to dazzle guests. Planet Zoo's Europe DLC arrives alongside the free 1.8 Update on December 14. The 1.8 update brings with it a range of extras and improvements, including burrowing, animal memorials, customizable restaurants, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
First Showing

Watch This: Incredible Cinematic Trailer for 'Star Wars Eclipse' Game

A whole new era for Star Wars! Lucasfilm unveiled a cinematic trailer for their new Star Wars Eclipse video game currently in early development. This was first revealed during the Video Game Awards show last night, and is an impressive trailer that plays more like a movie than a game. Set during the High Republic era, Star Wars Eclipse is an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games. If this was a trailer for a movie, we'd all be losing our shit right now. WOW! Not only is it an exciting trailer with the drumming and all kinds of crazy footage. But there's Yoda! And lightsabers! And big armies! And space battles! This is the kind of thrilling step-a-new-direction Star Wars needs to take. If only this was a movie! We have to post this trailer just because you have to see this. Even though it's a video game, this really does feel like something that should be seen in a cinema. Enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
Complex

Roddy Ricch Teases ‘Live Life Fast’ Album With Cinematic Trailer

With his highly anticipated sophomore album Live Life Fast set to drop next Friday, Roddy Ricch has released a cinematic short film featuring the album’s intro track. Backed by Ty Dolla Sign vocals, the trailer sees Roddy deliver a monologue while speeding down back roads in his signature Rolls Royce truck.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy