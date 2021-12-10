SYNCED: Off-Planet Cinematic Trailer

Planet Zoo's Europe DLC features more than 250 pieces of new winter scenery inspired by some of Europe's most idyllic destinations and introduces five new animals to the game including the snow-dwelling Eurasian Lynx; the Alpine Ibex, with its characteristic huge horns; the European Badger, who makes its home in underground burrows; the European Fallow Deer, instantly recognizable by its chestnut coat; and the Fire Salamander exhibit animal, whose vibrant yellow markings will ward off predators but are sure to dazzle guests. Planet Zoo's Europe DLC arrives alongside the free 1.8 Update on December 14. The 1.8 update brings with it a range of extras and improvements, including burrowing, animal memorials, customizable restaurants, and more.
