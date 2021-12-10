SYNCED: Off-Planet Cinematic Trailer

A whole new era for Star Wars! Lucasfilm unveiled a cinematic trailer for their new Star Wars Eclipse video game currently in early development. This was first revealed during the Video Game Awards show last night, and is an impressive trailer that plays more like a movie than a game. Set during the High Republic era, Star Wars Eclipse is an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games. If this was a trailer for a movie, we'd all be losing our shit right now. WOW! Not only is it an exciting trailer with the drumming and all kinds of crazy footage. But there's Yoda! And lightsabers! And big armies! And space battles! This is the kind of thrilling step-a-new-direction Star Wars needs to take. If only this was a movie! We have to post this trailer just because you have to see this. Even though it's a video game, this really does feel like something that should be seen in a cinema. Enjoy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO