Video Games

Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 Full Demo on Xbox Series X [4K 60FPS]

IGN
 6 days ago

The Matrix Awakens Experience is built using Unreal Engine 5

me.ign.com

IGN

Halo Infinite Legendary Campaign Walkthrough - Mission 10: Nexus Part 2 [4K/60FPS]

This Halo Infinite Legendary Campaign Walkthrough continues with Nexus. Master Chief, and The Weapon go to locate The Nexus and enter the Spire. This is Halo Infinite Walkthrough part 10 and will continue a series that will take you through a full look at the Halo Infinite Campaign Walkthrough on Legendary. This is broken into two parts, this being Nexus part 2. Here Master Chief learns a bit more about The Weapon's past and a little more about Cortana. The next Halo Infinite Mission that we are taken to is The Command Spire.
Keanu Reeves
psu.com

The Matrix: Awakens – An Unreal Engine 5 Experience Out Now For PS5

Epic Games has announced the release of The Matrix: Awakens – An Unreal Engine 5 Experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Fearing performances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss of The Matrix franchise fame, it’s essentially a tech demo created by members of the original movie team including director Lana Wachowski. The Matrix: Awakens combines ‘breathtakingly realistic cinematic’ sequences with third-person shooting, which features “an action-packed car chase sequence” and fully explorable open world.
IGN

New Nintendo Patents Hint at Zelda Breath of the Wild Sequel Gameplay Features

New patents filed by Nintendo appear to hint at gameplay features for the upcoming sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. As spotted by GameReactor, Nintendo recently filed three new patents with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) that appear to detail gameplay mechanics set to feature in Breath of the Wild’s sequel. These patents bare a number of similarities to gameplay mechanics seen in the game’s most recent E3 trailer.
IGN

Halo Infinite Campaign Guide - All Audio File Locations (Island 5)

The Location of every Audio File collectable on the fifth and final explorable island of the Halo Infinite campaign. UNSC, Spartan, and Banished Audio Files can be used to give extra context to lore on Zeta Halo. For more on Halo Infinite, including multiplayer tips and all the Halo Infinite Skull locations, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/halo-infinite.
bloody-disgusting.com

[TGA 2021] 'The Matrix Awakens' Available Now on PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series

As scheduled, The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss revealed The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience, for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series at The Game Awards. On top of that, the duo also revealed a new clip for The Matrix Resurrections, which arrives in theatres and HBO Max on December 22.
IGN

Omori - Nintendo Switch Reveal Trailer

Drawn and developed by artist Omocat, Omori tells the story of two strange worlds both filled with friend and enemies as you uncover the mystery behind your hidden past. Omori comes to Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022.
IGN

How PlayStation's Acquisitions Could Boost Its First-Party Games - Beyond 729

On this week's episode of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Jada Griffin, Matt Kim, and Mark Medina to discuss the latest news in the world of PS4 and PS5 games, consoles, and more. First, the cast breaks down PlayStation's official unveiling of new DualSense colors and the first official PS5 faceplate covers in new colors, so your massive console doesn't only have to come in white. We discuss what we think this means for future PS5 looks, how it could affect PlayStation's work on specialty consoles for releases like God of War Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and more, and if we actually are going to buy them. Plus, we dig into PlayStation's fifth studio acquisition for the year, and how PlayStation's acquisitions could boost its first-party games. We dive into what we think of Sony's strategy this year of acquiring studios, how they both allow for new games and support of the games of other first-party studios, like Santa Monica's God of War Ragnarok, and what we think of the general approach the studio's taking to impact first-party development for PS4 and PS5. We also look into the improving relationship of PlayStation with its indie partners, and discuss what we've been playing ahead of the holidays, including Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Fortnite, Dark Souls, and the Matrix Unreal Engine 5 experience, which we think bodes well for the future of next-gen games designed in UE5. TIMECODE: 00:00:00 - Intro & Matrix Resurrection Red Carpet 00:03:15 - PlayStation Introduces Faceplates 00:21:10 - PlayStation Acquires Valkyrie Entertainment 00:34:00 - Playstation & Indies Support 00:43:45- What We've Been Playing 00:58:10 - The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 Demo & Outro.
IGN

Watch Out For This Save-Wiping Halo Infinite Glitch - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, A number of Halo Infinite players have reported coming across a save-wiping glitch in the game, affecting both single-player and multiplayer gameplay. As reported by players on resetEra and Halo Waypoint (and spotted by VG247), Halo Infinite appears to contain a bug that is causing players to load into the game from a third-person perspective before breaking their save files completely. The issue itself is reportedly affecting both Xbox and PC payers and seems to be caused by a login-related bug. resetEra user 99humanity reports that after launching the game they would load into the campaign in third-person mode with Master Chief clipping through the floor. When attempting to head back to the menu and relaunch their progress, the user notes that their save file would fail to load and display as if they'd completed 0% of the campaign. Grunts get some quirky lore and personalities in Halo Infinite and we have a montage of some of our favorites. Nintendo is hosting a new Indie World Showcase happening tomorrow Dec 15th at 9:00 am PT / 12:00pm ET. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
IGN

How to Get Your Mount

Top Contributors: Brendan Graeber, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Angie Harvey. This page contains information on how to obtain your spectral mount, Torrent, and traverse large areas easily in Elden Ring. The Lands Between in Elden Ring are comprised of extremely large regions leading to the Erdtree, and getting around these dangerous lands can...
IGN

Dungeon Munchies - Nintendo Switch Release Trailer

Venture into a mysterious dungeon to defeat, and cook, the undead. That's right, eat them in the right way and you can gain new skills and abilities. Mix and match recipes to find a playstyle for you.
IGN

Terminator Dark Fate: Defiance - Official Teaser Trailer

Watch the Terminator Dark Fate: Defiance teaser for the upcoming game. Terminator Dark Fate: Defiance is a gritty RTS that puts you in the middle of the Future Wars between humanity and Legion's synthetic intelligent machine network. Lead your army to stop the Legion in their attempt to destroy humanity.
