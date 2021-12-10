ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Wonder Woman Reveal Teaser

IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wonder Woman game is on the...

me.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Matrix Awakens Teaser Trailer Revealed

It's a big day for fans of The Matrix, as a teaser has now been released for The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience. The interactive tech demo will be released free on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The official Unreal Engine Twitter account is teasing that the game will be "a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment." On the official website, there is a teaser and countdown clock for The Game Awards, and a full reveal is set to take place during the show. Until then, fans can pre-download both versions of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact - Arataki Itto Character Teaser Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Genshin Impact for a look at the character, Arataki Itto. When the Arataki Gang is involved, even the most traditional repertoire may usher in a new twist. Although some in the audience have enjoyed such a surprise, it has caused quite the trouble for the Tenryou Commission. Let's see who will get the last laugh this time: Arataki Itto with his booming laughter, or the soldiers who are swift at maintaining law and order.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Monolith Open-World Wonder Woman Game In The Works

Wonder Woman is finally getting her own game, and we didn't see this one coming. Today at The Game Awards, Warner Bros. Games announced the project with a small teaser that confirmed Monolith, best known for Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, would be acting as the developer. The trailer, which you...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wonder Woman Game Announced From Middle-earth Devs

WB Games and developer Monolith Productions has announced Wonder Woman, a new game from the Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War games. No release date has been announced, but WB showcased a first teaser trailer cinematic, revealing its take on the classic DC hero. According to the official...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Game Awards#Monolith
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Valorant teaser for new agent revealed at VCT Champions 2021

Besides the thrill and drama at VALORANT Champions Berlin, the finals match of the inaugural world championship also revealed something very exciting for fans. A new teaser video premiered during the five-game series, giving us a clue into the next agent that will soon arrive in the game. Riot has not disclosed much details yet about Agent 18, codenamed ‘Sprinter’, but the new short clip might just provide some hints about what to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Netflix's Resident Evil Series Reveals First Teaser and Logo

The Resident Evil Netflix series drops its first brief footage along with the official logo!. It has been a while since we got any updates on the live-action Resident Evil series that will air on Netflix. Luckily, we got some news on the new show based on the Capcom game. The first teaser from the upcoming series has just been unveiled and although it doesn't show much, it does give us our first glimpse at the official logo.
TV SERIES
CNET

A brand new Wonder Woman game was announced at The Game Awards

We saw very little, but a Wonder Woman video game is currently in development. It was announced today at The Game Awards. The game is being developed by Monolith, the team behind the critically lauded Shadow of Mordor series, based on the Lord of the Rings license. "Wonder Woman is...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Wonder Woman
noobfeed.com

Shadow of War Developer Working on Wonder Woman Game

Monolith Studios is best known for the revolutionary Nemesis system featured in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War is working on a new game. This time features Wonder Woman. Little information has been provided but will include an open-world and original story. With Diana fighting to unite...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Teaser Trailer For Halo TV Series Revealed Ahead Of The Game Awards

The first full-length trailer for the new Halo TV series is coming this week during The Game Awards, and ahead of that, a teaser video is here to get fans excited. This new teaser reveals more that the first video, showing a group of Spartans running through a hangar and presumably getting ready to go out on a mission. Check it out below.
TV SERIES
nintendoeverything.com

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak new teaser trailer, amiibo revealed

During The Game Awards 2021 tonight, Capcom debuted a brand new teaser trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – and new amiibo are confirmed. At the end of the video, it’s revealed that a trio of additional figures are on the way. The lineup includes Palamute “Canyne Malzeno X”, Malzeno, and Palico “Felyne Malzeno X”. All of these figures unlock a special layered armor when used in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Does Wonder Woman use the Middle-Earth Nemesis System?

Has the Wonder Woman Nemesis System been confirmed by Warner Bros? The moment that fans have dreamed about for a long time finally happened at the Game Awards last night as a DC’s Wonder Woman open-world game was finally confirmed — and is being developed by Middle-Earth: Shadow of War developer Monolith Productions. However, is Wonder Woman using the Middle-Earth Nemesis System?
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

My Isekai Life Anime's Teaser Reveals Main Cast

Chiaki Kobayashi, Azumi Waki, Wataru Takagi star in 2022 anime. The official website for the television anime of Shinkoshoto's Tensei Kenja no Isekai Life: Daini no Shokugyō o Ete, Sekai Saikyō ni Narimashita (The Reincarnated Sage's Alternate World Life: I Got a Second Profession, and Became the Most Powerful in the World) light novel series began streaming a teaser trailer for the anime on Friday. The video reveals the anime's three main cast members.
COMICS
altchar.com

Genshin Impact: Ayato voice revealed in Itto's character teaser

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. An unusual voice appeared in the recently revealed Arataki Itto character...
VIDEO GAMES
Cartoon Brew

Main Character In Henry Selick’s ‘Wendell & Wild’ Revealed In New Teaser

Netflix is continuing its unconventional teaser campaign for Henry Selick’s upcoming stop-motion feature Wendell & Wild by releasing a series of short clips that slowly introduce the concept and main characters. Today’s new teaser introduces the main character Kat, the demon-dusting teenage goth who is destroy her demons, which...
MOVIES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Granblue Fantasy Relink Teaser Gameplay Trailer Revealed, Releasing Worldwide in 2022

Popular JRPG franchise Granblue Fantasy just got a new teaser trailer for its upcoming title, Relink. Furthermore, developer Cygames announced that the title will get a global release sometime in 2022 for the PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam. The latest teaser trailer gives fans a glimpse at how gameplay will look, as well as a few of the game’s characters.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Trek to Yomi - Gameplay Trailer

Take a look at gameplay in this latest trailer for the upcoming cinematic action-adventure game, Trek to Yomi. Trek to Yomi arrives in spring 2022 to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms, including Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy