Wonder Woman Reveal Teaser

The Resident Evil Netflix series drops its first brief footage along with the official logo!. It has been a while since we got any updates on the live-action Resident Evil series that will air on Netflix. Luckily, we got some news on the new show based on the Capcom game. The first teaser from the upcoming series has just been unveiled and although it doesn't show much, it does give us our first glimpse at the official logo.

