ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'And Just Like That' takes established characters in unexpected directions

By Eric Deggans
wuwf.org
 5 days ago

Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte - three of the four besties from HBO's classic comedy "Sex And The City" - they are returning for a new set of adventures in the HBO Max series "And Just Like That..." NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says the new episodes take established characters in some...

www.wuwf.org

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Samantha is not dead in And Just Like That

If you couldn't help but wonder about Samantha's fate... America's favorite thirsty woman is just fine. When Sex and the City returns to HBO Max in the form of And Just Like That Dec. 9, Kim Cattrall, who portrayed the deliciously sex-obsessed Samantha on the original series and in two films, will not be a part of it. But that doesn't mean Samantha is resting in peace (or otherwise).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Mary Louise Kelly
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Kristin Davis
Harper's Bazaar

And Just Like That...

And Just Like That... Official Trailer (Sky) Sex and the City is finally back. The HBO Max revival follows Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, now women in their 50s, still living in New York City. Longtime fans will see how the trio have evolved since they last hit our screens in 2010, with new cast additions that reflect the diversity of New York City and a plot that hits on real-world events (including the pandemic).
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

And Just Like That, Peloton Has Something to Say About the Show's Unexpected Death

If you've been on the internet these past 24 hours, you've likely heard the buzz around And Just Like That..., HBO Max's new Sex and the City spinoff, killing off one of its central characters in the first 45 minutes. Yup, the series's premiere episode sees the sad death of Mr. Big (Chris Noth) after a heart attack following an intense Peloton bike session — his 1,000th ride, no less — while Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) is at Charlotte's (Kristin Davis) daughter's piano recital.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Sex And The City#Hbo#Npr Tv#Covid
uticaphoenix.net

AND JUST LIKE THAT… Official Trailer –

The ten-episode Max Original series AND JUST LIKE THAT…, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, will debut with two episodes on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9 on HBO Max. The following eight episodes will premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays. The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking...
TV SERIES
BBC

And Just Like That Peloton resurrects show character

Spoiler alert: This story contains a major plot development in the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That. Fitness equipment maker Peloton has offered a humorous response after the brand featured in the HBO Max show. At the end of last week, the firm's shares slumped after a...
TV & VIDEOS
crfashionbook.com

Unpacking the Fashion of "And Just Like That"

The highly anticipated reboot series of Sex and the City, titled And Just Like That, revisits Carrie Bradshaw and company in the New York story about love, friendship, and fashion. Samantha, the fourth member of her girl gang with Charlotte and Miranda, has taken work across the pond, though deeply missed by the audience and characters alike. Carrie's best friend Stanford Blatch returns in fabulous suits and eyewear and will be a highlight in the coming season, as it's Willie Garson's final run in the beloved character after his passing in September. The first two episodes of the HBO series premiered over the weekend, and Twitter is abuzz about familiar faces, new characters, a certain Pelaton plot twist, and the clothes of course. For a show like Sex and The City, fashion is as important as the plot.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

Peloton Commercial Revives a Big Character from 'And Just Like That...'

Editor's note: The below article contains major spoilers for the premiere of And Just Like That. After one of their exercise bikes was the cause of a main character's death in And Just Like That..., HBO Max's sequel to Sex and the City, the fitness equipment company Peloton has offered an amusing response. According to Peloton, the company did approve the show’s use of their exercise bike, which allowed a real-life Peloton cycling instructor named Jess King to appear as the fictional instructor Allegra. Despite Peloton providing their consent to have their bikes featured, they were not aware of how their bikes would be incorporated into the show. Let’s just say they must have been speechless when they found out.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth Reveals He Almost Didn’t Return As Big For ‘And Just Like That’ After Learning His Character’s Fate

Chris Noth aka Mr. Big reveals why he almost didn’t return to the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot — and it definitely has to do with that groundbreaking Peloton scene. Everyone’s talking about Chris Noth‘s dramatic and devastating demise as Mr. Big in the premiere episode of And Just Like That…, and apparently, that devastation was felt with the actors as well. Speaking with Access Hollywood, the 67-year-old revealed how he almost said no the Sex and the City reboot due to his fateful end.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Miranda Obsession’: Rachel Brosnahan to Star in, Executive Produce Podcast Drama Series for Audible

Rachel Brosnahan will star in and executive produce “The Miranda Obsession,” a scripted Audible original podcast series inspired by the true story of Miranda Grosvenor — the mysterious woman who seduced powerful men in Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s over the phone. Brosnahan, who is best known for her Emmy-winning turn in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will executive produce under her Scrap Paper Pictures banner. She’s joined by an ensemble cast lending their voices to “The Miranda Obsession” that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Harry Lloyd and Morgan Spector. The series is currently in production...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Being the Ricardos Pays “Homage to the Era” of Golden Age TV

The golden age of television is echoed in Amazon’s Being the Ricardos, which follows Lucille Ball (played by Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) during one week of production on the iconic ’50s sitcom I Love Lucy. “We wanted to pay homage to the era,” says cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth — a two-time Oscar nominee for The Social Network and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo — of his early conversations with writer-director Aaron Sorkin. For production designer Jon Hutman, who won an Emmy for Sorkin’s political drama The West Wing, research also included stops at the Hollywood Heritage Museum in...
CALABASAS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Being the Ricardos’ Stars J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda on the “Frightening and Daunting Task” of Playing TV Icons

Fred and Ethel Mertz are taking potshots at each other once again — but this time with genuine venom, given that I Love Lucy actors William Frawley and Vivian Vance notoriously disliked each other. In Amazon’s Being the Ricardos, those cutting barbs are delivered with lacerating impact by J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda, who also plumb deep wells of empathy for both performers in the unguarded moments when they’re not bickering with each other. Aaron Sorkin’s film chronicles a fraught moment in the making of the pioneering 1950s sitcom during the Hollywood Blacklist era, when stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

J. Smith-Cameron and Steve Buscemi Star in Alex Heller Indie Drama ‘The Year Between’

“Succession” star J. Smith-Cameron and Steve Buscemi are among the notables who signed on for “The Year Between,” a drama about mental illness that marks the feature writing and directing debut of comedian Alex Heller. The movie, which wrapped production in Chicago late last month, revolves around Heller’s character Clemence, a young woman who drops out of college in her sophomore year after being diagnosed with mental illness. The story is based on Heller’s real-life experience in 2012. Heller is a former Sundance Institute Feature Film program fellow and an alumnus of Tribeca Film Institute. “The Year Between” was produced by Level...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy