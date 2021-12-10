'And Just Like That' takes established characters in unexpected directions

The highly anticipated reboot series of Sex and the City, titled And Just Like That, revisits Carrie Bradshaw and company in the New York story about love, friendship, and fashion. Samantha, the fourth member of her girl gang with Charlotte and Miranda, has taken work across the pond, though deeply missed by the audience and characters alike. Carrie's best friend Stanford Blatch returns in fabulous suits and eyewear and will be a highlight in the coming season, as it's Willie Garson's final run in the beloved character after his passing in September. The first two episodes of the HBO series premiered over the weekend, and Twitter is abuzz about familiar faces, new characters, a certain Pelaton plot twist, and the clothes of course. For a show like Sex and The City, fashion is as important as the plot.

