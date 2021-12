After months of research, development, and focus…a new land for learning has taken up residence on 8th Avenue in Beaver Falls. Neighborhood North: Museum Of Play opened last week, and executive director Christine Kroger joined Matt Drzik on A.M. Beaver County to talk about the new learning center for children and their families. The museum is located in the old SkyBank/Huntington Bank building at 716 14th Street in Beaver Falls, located just a few block from the Big Beaver Falls Area School District. The facility is open three days a week–Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday–and admission is free through the end of January 2022.

BEAVER FALLS, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO