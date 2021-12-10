ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

JUNIOR VARSITY: Greenfield tops WCA

 5 days ago

Behind a 17-point night from Kobe Edwards, Greenfield’s boys basketball...

illinoisnewsnow.com

Sherrard Tops Wethersfield in Varsity Boys Basketball

The Wethersfield Flying Geese dropped to 1 and 5 on the season with a loss to Sherrard. It was the first win of the season for the Tigers who improved their record to 1 and 4. Sherrard’s Terryn Krup was a standout on Tuesday night, leading Sherrard with 18 points. Aimery Jackson led the way for Wethersfield with a team high 14 of Wethersfield’s 38 points. The final score on Tuesday night, Sherrard 52 Wethersfield 38.
Log Cabin Democrat

St. Joseph Junior High names top three spellers

St. Joseph Schools held its annual Spelling Bee at the Junior High Tuesday where it named its top three spellers who will have the chance to go on to compete at the Faulkner County Bee. The top 12 spellers between the 7th and 8th graders at the school competed in...
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
wbrc.com

3 PVHS student-athletes sign on the dotted line

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Valley High School had three student-athletes sign the dotted line Wednesday. QB Zach Pyron is going to Georgia Tech. Michael Sharpe the running back is going to Arkansas to play for Arkansas State. And BJ Diakite will take his many talents to Vanderbilt. All three...
PINSON, AL
restorationnewsmedia.com

MIDDLE SCHOOL: Forest Hills sweeps Darden

The Forest Hills Middle boys basketball blistered visiting Darden 53-30 on Monday, handing the Troja... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HIGH SCHOOL
Warriors’ Stephen Curry breaks the NBA career 3-point record

NEW YORK — Stephen Curry has shot his way to the top of the NBA record book for 3-pointers. Curry hi... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NBA
beltontigerathletics.com

Boys Junior Varsity White Team Vs. Midway

The start of the 21-22 soccer season has officially started. The JVB team headed to Midway for an exhibition. The game was back and forth and great play was had by all who participated. It is a great eye opener to see what we have done well and what we need to correct as the season inches closer to district. I am very proud of everyone. Next game is an exhibition against Georgetown at Belton HS Tiger Field. Go Tigers!!!
SOCCER
restorationnewsmedia.com

Alford helps Firebirds score baskets, touchdowns

Brock Alford plays basketball for the Firebirds at Southern Nash High School and is The Enterprise’s Farris & Thomas Law Attorneys Student-Athlete of the Week. Alford plays point guard on the basketball team. He’s also a quarterback for the football team. On the court, Alford began the Firebirds’...
HIGH SCHOOL
plattevillehillmen.com

Boys Junior Varsity Basketball beats New Glarus 44 – 39

Platteville Hillmen boys JV are 4-0 after beating New Glarus in a close game.Simon Boebel was the team leading score with 10 points Davin Edge 8 points , Lucas Ludlum also chipped in with 7 points the Hillmen had 9 players hit the score book. The Hillmen will have their first home game on this Thursday night Starting @ 6 pm vs Prairie Du Chien.
HIGH SCHOOL
amherststeelecomets.com

Girls Junior Varsity Bowling Bowls Unopposed vs Avon Lake

The Lady JV Comets bowled unopposed against Avon Lake. The Lady Comets were led in scoring by Amanda McElheny and Tori Miller with 257 series. McElheny had games of 123 and 134 while Miller had games of 100 and 157. Vanessa Candelario had a 134 series on games of 63 and 71.
AVON LAKE, OH
restorationnewsmedia.com

Huge draft day decision on horizon for Panthers: QB or OT?

CHARLOTTE — Barring an unforeseen turnaround, the Carolina Panthers appear destined to have a top 10... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NFL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Curry scores 26, closes in on record as Warriors beat Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — Stephen Curry finished one 3-pointer shy of the NBA career record on Monday night, m... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NBA
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Girls Basketball Sweeps Greenfield-Central

The Girls Basketball team traveled to Greenfield-Central on Tuesday night for an important HHC match-up. The Varsity started fast leading 19-10 after the first quarter. Greenfield used a big second quarter to close the gap to 26-24 heading into half time. Greenfield kept the momentum through the third quarter leading 38-36 heading into the final quarter. The Bears would not be denied behind leading scorer Kylee Edwards 29 points. The Bears came away with a 54-50 win in thrilling fashion. Edwards was named the “Game Changer” for the night and awarded the team chain. Madison Phares had 9, Madison Bassett had 8, Ellie Simpson and Ava Wilson had 3, and Ella Johnson had 2 points to round out the scoring for the Golden Bears. The Varsity is now 7-5 (2-2 in HHC) on the year and maintains the best record since the 2006-2007 season. The JV won again to move to 10-1 on the year and both teams will travel to Franklin on Saturday for a 1 pm JV start.
GREENFIELD, IN

