JUNIOR VARSITY: Greenfield tops WCA

The Girls Basketball team traveled to Greenfield-Central on Tuesday night for an important HHC match-up. The Varsity started fast leading 19-10 after the first quarter. Greenfield used a big second quarter to close the gap to 26-24 heading into half time. Greenfield kept the momentum through the third quarter leading 38-36 heading into the final quarter. The Bears would not be denied behind leading scorer Kylee Edwards 29 points. The Bears came away with a 54-50 win in thrilling fashion. Edwards was named the “Game Changer” for the night and awarded the team chain. Madison Phares had 9, Madison Bassett had 8, Ellie Simpson and Ava Wilson had 3, and Ella Johnson had 2 points to round out the scoring for the Golden Bears. The Varsity is now 7-5 (2-2 in HHC) on the year and maintains the best record since the 2006-2007 season. The JV won again to move to 10-1 on the year and both teams will travel to Franklin on Saturday for a 1 pm JV start.

GREENFIELD, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO