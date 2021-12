The Home Office’s decision to narrow the eligibility criteria for a relocation scheme for Afghans fleeing persecution will “cost lives”, the former UK ambassador to Kabul has warned.Ministers have been accused of “breaking promises” to Afghan nationals after taking the decision this week to tighten the rules for the Afghan Relocations Assistance Policy (ARAP), designed to help Afghans who worked for the British effort in the country and whose lives are now at risk.An explanatory note on the changes, published by the Home Office on Tuesday, states that the updated ARAP would now be “narrower” than rules applied previously, including...

WORLD ・ 10 HOURS AGO