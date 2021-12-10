New Jersey may be close to two major U.S. cities — it’s one of the best perks of living here — but the state is comprised mostly of charming, smaller towns. Some could even say the heart and soul of New Jersey is the small towns! So, in honor of the many wonderful small towns that make New Jersey great, we’re looking at the ones that have the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas — whether it’s because of the shops, the history, or the sights.

1. Cranbury

2. Clinton

3. Frenchtown

4. Allentown

5. Red Bank

6. Lambertville

7. Cape May

Calling all history buffs! Cranbury is a trove of Revolutionary War history, and the entire downtown is a historic district.Clinton is just such a pretty, charming small town. The iconic red mill here makes it one of the most photographed spots in the state. There are some great shops downtown, too!This beautiful town is located on the Delaware River, and it's so nice to explore the walkways here. Downtown, there are shops, restaurants, and inns to explore.Historic sights, delicious restaurants, unique shops abound in this small town.Red Bank has an incredibly walkable downtown area, and even boasts a food and wine trail along the waterfront.Did you know this town is considered the “Antiquing Capital of New Jersey"? Explore the antique shops and fun restaurants in this small, historic town.This beautiful beach town in New Jersey has Victorian-style charm, fantastic restaurants, and lots of fun sites, including a zoo!

Of course, this is hardly a complete list of towns to visit in New Jersey — there are so many fun and interesting downtown areas in the state! What small towns do you love in New Jersey?

The post The Heart And Soul Of New Jersey Is The Small Towns And These 7 Have The Best Downtown Areas appeared first on Only In Your State .