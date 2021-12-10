ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Heart And Soul Of New Jersey Is The Small Towns And These 7 Have The Best Downtown Areas

By Rebecca
Only In New Jersey
Only In New Jersey
 6 days ago

New Jersey may be close to two major U.S. cities — it’s one of the best perks of living here — but the state is comprised mostly of charming, smaller towns. Some could even say the heart and soul of New Jersey is the small towns! So, in honor of the many wonderful small towns that make New Jersey great, we’re looking at the ones that have the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas — whether it’s because of the shops, the history, or the sights.

1. Cranbury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x46KR_0dJ6iGX600
Zeete/Wikimedia Commons
Calling all history buffs! Cranbury is a trove of Revolutionary War history, and the entire downtown is a historic district.

2. Clinton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWXyl_0dJ6iGX600
KenWiedemann via Getty Images
Clinton is just such a pretty, charming small town. The iconic red mill here makes it one of the most photographed spots in the state. There are some great shops downtown, too!

3. Frenchtown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Fypt_0dJ6iGX600
andykazie via Getty Images
This beautiful town is located on the Delaware River, and it's so nice to explore the walkways here. Downtown, there are shops, restaurants, and inns to explore.

4. Allentown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GPhia_0dJ6iGX600
Andrew F Kazmierski via Getty Images
Historic sights, delicious restaurants, unique shops abound in this small town.

5. Red Bank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NV9pr_0dJ6iGX600
DenisTangneyJr via Getty Images
Red Bank has an incredibly walkable downtown area, and even boasts a food and wine trail along the waterfront.

6. Lambertville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NG2Oj_0dJ6iGX600
Brian Eden via Getty Images
Did you know this town is considered the “Antiquing Capital of New Jersey"? Explore the antique shops and fun restaurants in this small, historic town.

7. Cape May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FqOx5_0dJ6iGX600
Joice Brinkerhoff / EyeEm via Getty Images
This beautiful beach town in New Jersey has Victorian-style charm, fantastic restaurants, and lots of fun sites, including a zoo!

Of course, this is hardly a complete list of towns to visit in New Jersey — there are so many fun and interesting downtown areas in the state! What small towns do you love in New Jersey?

The post The Heart And Soul Of New Jersey Is The Small Towns And These 7 Have The Best Downtown Areas appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 7

Zorian Ingram
5d ago

There are more beautiful small towns in Jersey than just those. Apparently the author only nam3d towns they are familiar with through either Pumpkin, Apple or Strawberry picking. He seemed to select towns that are on or near the old Morris Canal route. Well that's fine. New Jersey has so much to explore. He'll discover more.

Reply
2
Related
Only In New Jersey

11 Foods Every New Jerseyan Craves When They Leave New Jersey

There is so much to miss when someone leaves New Jersey behind: the wonderful people, the beaches, the charming small towns, and of course, the delicious food. There is just some food you can only find in New Jersey! From disco fries to Taylor ham sandwiches to special tomato pie pizzas, these are the foods […] The post 11 Foods Every New Jerseyan Craves When They Leave New Jersey appeared first on Only In Your State.
FOOD & DRINKS
Only In New Jersey

The 1.7 Mile Hike To Hemlock Falls In New Jersey Is Short And Sweet

For some, hiking is a wonderful and exciting activity. For others, it can seem a bit difficult and daunting. But if you’re part of the second group, you may not realize that there are plenty of easy hikes out there — and many of these easy hikes still pack a visual punch. Consider Hemlock Falls […] The post The 1.7 Mile Hike To Hemlock Falls In New Jersey Is Short And Sweet appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In New Jersey

This Small Town Home In New Jersey Gets All Decked Out For Christmas Each Year

The holidays are a big deal in New Jersey. You’ll find plenty of Christmas-themed activities all throughout the state. Santas are suddenly present at every shopping center; restaurants are draped with garland and mistletoe, and Christmas music is on repeat on local radio stations. Holiday light displays are all over New Jersey, too — ones you can walk through, ones you can drive through, and some you just pull up to to admire. For an example of the last one, check out Fleetwood Lights, a magical small town Christmas display in Rockaway Township, New Jersey.
DEAL, NJ
Only In New Jersey

The Winter Walk In New Jersey That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

For many people, the beginning of the holidays is a signal to turn the TV to the Hallmark Channel. There’s something about the cheesy, feel-good Christmas movies the Hallmark Channel makes each year that just sets the holiday mood. But you don’t just have to watch TV to get that Hallmark Christmas movie feel. We found a festival in New Jersey that transports you into one.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Only In New Jersey

These 7 Longest-Standing Restaurants In New Jersey Have Served Mouthwatering Meals For Decades

What’s the easiest way to quickly tell a restaurant is good? See how long it’s been in business! And in New Jersey, you’ll find there are many amazing restaurants that have been around for decades — and some that have even been around for centuries! Here are just a few of our favorite historic restaurants […] The post These 7 Longest-Standing Restaurants In New Jersey Have Served Mouthwatering Meals For Decades appeared first on Only In Your State.
RESTAURANTS
Only In New Jersey

The Lighthouse Walk In New Jersey That Offers Unforgettable Views

New Jersey is a place with strong ties to the ocean. Historically, it’s been an important part of the state’s development, and of course, the gorgeous beaches have firmly put New Jersey on the map as a desirable place to be. Naturally, there are a ton of lighthouses here then — so why not try a gorgeous walk to an iconic New Jersey lighthouse?
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#Restaurants#Food And Wine#Antique#Frenchtown#Getty Images Historic#Red Bank Denistangneyjr#Getty Images Red Bank#Cape#Victorian
Only In New Jersey

9 Things You Thought You’d Always Hate About New Jersey, But Have Learned To Love

Let’s face it: New Jersey gets hated on a lot. People who aren’t from New Jersey to love to make fun of it. But what do they know? Anyone who’s visited here soon realizes that New Jersey is actually amazing. Here are the things people think they’ll hate about New Jersey, until they experience it […] The post 9 Things You Thought You’d Always Hate About New Jersey, But Have Learned To Love appeared first on Only In Your State.
POLITICS
Only In New Jersey

Choose From More Than 13 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Dreyer Farms In New Jersey

Is there any dessert quite like pie? It’s so sweet and delicious, and evokes warm and cozy memories. The good news is, if you live in New Jersey, there are so many great places to buy pie. Our favorite is a family-owned farm that offers so many amazing flavors of pie. Dreyer Farms is not […] The post Choose From More Than 13 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Dreyer Farms In New Jersey appeared first on Only In Your State.
CRANFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Only In New Jersey

This Day Trip To The Lakota Wolf Preserve Is One Of The Best You Can Take In New Jersey

If you are in New Jersey and are looking for an exciting and unique day trip, look no farther than the Lakota Wolf Preserve. The Lakota Wolf Preserve is located in Columbia, New Jersey, and houses four different wolf packs, as well as other amazing animals. If you love dogs, Game of Thrones, or just animals in general, this is an adventure you won’t soon forget.
COLUMBIA, NJ
Only In New Jersey

Sheridan’s Lodge In New Jersey Is Off The Beaten Path But So Worth The Journey

We all know where we can find fabulous dining in New Jersey — those restaurants tend to be easily found in popular destinations and bigger towns and cities. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t incredible hidden gems scattered throughout the state. In fact, some of our favorite restaurants are off the beaten path. Consider Sheridan’s […] The post Sheridan’s Lodge In New Jersey Is Off The Beaten Path But So Worth The Journey appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEWTON, NJ
Only In New Jersey

History Left A Definite Mark At This One Fascinating Spot In New Jersey, Weehawken Dueling Grounds

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the United States — and because of that, it has a whole lot of interesting history. This is the state where the first amusement park pier was built, the shark attacks that inspired “Jaws” occurred, Thomas Edison made myriad inventions, and one of the most famous […] The post History Left A Definite Mark At This One Fascinating Spot In New Jersey, Weehawken Dueling Grounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Only In New Jersey

Visit 8 Christmas Lights Displays In New Jersey For A Magical Experience

One of the most magical things about the holiday season is the lights. From colorful to classic, something about twinkling lights really makes the holiday season take flight. The gorgeous glow raises spirits and enchants children and adults alike. If you’re looking for a little bit of Christmastime magic, then check out the best Christmas light […] The post Visit 8 Christmas Lights Displays In New Jersey For A Magical Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In New Jersey

Most People Have No Idea This Underwater City In New Jersey Even Exists

New Jersey is home to several ghost towns, many abandoned as the mining industry moved out of the state. Residents went where jobs went and towns were left behind to become part of history. Many of these gems are hidden away in the Pine Barrens, but there are a handful of ghost towns in the […] The post Most People Have No Idea This Underwater City In New Jersey Even Exists appeared first on Only In Your State.
LEBANON, NJ
Only In New Jersey

The Most Terrifying Ghost Story To Ever Come Out Of New Jersey Is Truly Chilling

As a lover of all things spooky, I feel lucky to have grown up in New Jersey. The Garden State is home to a host of ghosts, our very own devil, and all sorts of things that go bump in the night. In celebration of Halloween, I’d love to share one of my favorite ghost […] The post The Most Terrifying Ghost Story To Ever Come Out Of New Jersey Is Truly Chilling appeared first on Only In Your State.
SCIENCE
Only In New Jersey

Only In New Jersey

8K+
Followers
551
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In New Jersey is for people who LOVE the Garden State. We publish one New Jersey article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy