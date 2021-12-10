Movie night

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Silent Night.]. From first-time feature writer/director Camille Griffin, the story of Silent Night follows Nell (Keira Knightley) and Simon (Matthew Goode), parents who have gathered their children as well as their friends and family for a Christmas dinner before the end of the world. With impending doom hovering over their festivities like a ticking clock, what seems like an evening for laughter and celebration also has some moments of pent-up frustration while they wait for the world outside to finally cause the end of mankind. The film also stars Lucy Punch, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Sopé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Roman Griffin Davis, Rufus Jones and Trudie Styler.
