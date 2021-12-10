Movie night

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEncounter (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): “In the opening minutes of Encounter, a mosquito-like creature pierces its proboscis through a protective layer of human skin, going deep into flesh and blood. The little bug the attacker deposits inside its victim scuttles along vessels, burrows through connective...

cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
TV SHOWS
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
Marie Claire

The 18 Best New Christmas Movies of 2021

If you’re someone who starts pulling out the Christmas tree lights as soon as the temperature dip below 60 degrees, then you're about to have a great six weeks. This year will see a record 146 new Christmas movies air before Santa even parks his sleigh on our roofs, and that alone is reason to celebrate the spirit of the season.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock in Netflix’s ‘The Unforgivable’: Film Review

A strong cast and tightly focused direction make The Unforgivable an engrossing enough redemption drama, though this Americanized feature adaptation of British TV writer Sally Wainwright’s 2009 miniseries, Unforgiven, doesn’t always benefit from its condensed plotting. A deglammed Sandra Bullock headlines as Ruth Slater, an ex-con attempting to find a quiet place in the free world, who wants only to reconnect with her younger sister after serving 20 years for a violent crime. Following her Berlinale prize winner System Crasher, German director Nora Fingscheidt makes a respectable English-language debut with this somber look at the ripple effects of trauma. Bullock’s star...
MOVIES
Popculture

Awesome Bruce Willis Movie Hits Netflix's Top 10

Sci-fi fans, rejoice! Looper has hit Netflix and the 2012 action flick has already reached the top of the streaming charts. For those who missed this underrated film when it was first released, Looper takes place In the not so distant future when the mob can send hitmen Into the past and future In order to do their dirty work, and Joe (Bruce Willis) comes face to face with his past self (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). The film also stars Emily Blunt, Paul Dano, and Jeff Daniels. Looper is currently sitting at No. 5 on Netflix's movie charts.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Between ‘Being the Ricardos’ and ‘Spider-Man,’ J.K. Simmons Continues to Win the ‘Perfect Casting’ Game

Though it would take three decades for “Being the Ricardos” writer-director Aaron Sorkin to cast J.K. Simmons in something Sorkin wrote, the filmmaker well remembers when the urge first came to him. “He was an understudy in my first play ‘A Few Good Men,’ back in 1990,” Sorkin told IndieWire of the now widely esteemed actor, “And I got a call from the stage manager just to alert me that he was going on at a Wednesday matinee, so I ran to the theater. I wanted to catch his performance, understudying the role that Jack Nicholson played in the movie. He...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
Food & Wine

Home Alone's Devin Ratray, A.K.A. 'Buzz,' to Host One-Night Airbnb Stay at Iconic Movie House

Some Home Alone fans are about to get the chance to embark on a suburban adventure of a lifetime. Devin Ratray — a.k.a. Buzz McCallister from the original 1990 film, its 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and the recently released Home Sweet Home Alone — is set to host one lucky group of up to four guests at the famous McCallister house in the Chicago area.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Being the Ricardos’ Stars J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda on the “Frightening and Daunting Task” of Playing TV Icons

Fred and Ethel Mertz are taking potshots at each other once again — but this time with genuine venom, given that I Love Lucy actors William Frawley and Vivian Vance notoriously disliked each other. In Amazon’s Being the Ricardos, those cutting barbs are delivered with lacerating impact by J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda, who also plumb deep wells of empathy for both performers in the unguarded moments when they’re not bickering with each other. Aaron Sorkin’s film chronicles a fraught moment in the making of the pioneering 1950s sitcom during the Hollywood Blacklist era, when stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz...
TV & VIDEOS
wfft.com

PBS Fort Wayne airing Downton Abbey movie night of Christmas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The first Downton Abbey movie, based on the mega-hit television series that won 15 Primetime Emmys® and earned 69 Emmy® nominations and set viewing records for a PBS drama, will air on Christmas Day. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. on...
FORT WAYNE, IN
GamesRadar+

Dave Bautista will star in M. Night Shyamalan's next movie

Dave Bautista will star in M. Night Shyamalan's next movie, titled Knock at the Cabin. Deadline broke the news, and reports that the actor is in negotiations. Details on the film are scarce, but it will be released by Universal in February 2023. The writer/director has previously teased the film on Twitter, and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will be a thriller. Since Shyamalan is famous for his twists, we should probably expect the unexpected in Knock at the Cabin.
MOVIES
Collider

'Mr. Saturday Night' Trailer Reveals the Man Behind the Iconic Disco Movie

Whatever happened to Saturday night? This December, you might just find out. HBO has released the official trailer for Mr. Saturday Night, a documentary that follows the career of Robert Stigwood and his involvement in making the iconic film Saturday Night Fever. There is no question as to the cultural...
MOVIES
Collider

Annabelle Wallis on ‘Silent Night’ and Making a Christmas Movie With an Apocalyptic Twist

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Silent Night.]. From first-time feature writer/director Camille Griffin, the story of Silent Night follows Nell (Keira Knightley) and Simon (Matthew Goode), parents who have gathered their children as well as their friends and family for a Christmas dinner before the end of the world. With impending doom hovering over their festivities like a ticking clock, what seems like an evening for laughter and celebration also has some moments of pent-up frustration while they wait for the world outside to finally cause the end of mankind. The film also stars Lucy Punch, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Sopé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Roman Griffin Davis, Rufus Jones and Trudie Styler.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: As Christmas Movies Go, Apocalyptic Silent Night Is Both Unexpected and Uninspiring

Each new family arrives displaying various forms of dysfunction. Sandra (Annabelle Wallis) and Tony (Rufus Jones) arrive with their spoiled-rotten daughter; lesbian couple Bella (Lucy Punch) and Alex (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) are ready to drink; and the handsome James (Sope Dirisu) shows up with his American girlfriend Sophie (Lily-Rose Depp), who is none too certain if she’s fully on board with being there, let alone going through with everyone’s plan for the evening. Nell is barely holding it together as these age-old friends gather for Christmas dinner because behind the laughter, jokes, judgment, games, drinking, and holiday activities lurks something unexpected.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Silent Night star responds to Christmas movie's dark ending

Silent Night ending spoilers follow. If you thought that all Christmas movies had to end with a warm and fuzzy finale, Silent Night has arrived to challenge that notion. The pitch-black comedy sees a group of old friends reunite for Christmas at an idyllic country home. With impending doom on the horizon, they all try to ignore their fate and have a jolly good time on their last night on Earth.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Keira Knightley on Christmas-apocalypse movie 'Silent Night' and her 'sweet' but 'creepy' encounter with 'Love Actually' fan

Keira Knightley has done one very memorable Christmas movie, Richard Curtis’s endlessly meme-able, beloved and star-studded 2003 rom-com ensemble Love Actually. She’s also done a memorable apocalypse comedy, Lorene Scafaria’s 2012 two-hander Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, which paired the actress with Steve Carell as strangers on a road trip as an asteroid nears Earth.
MOVIES
365thingsaustin.com

‘Home Alone’ Movie Night At Central Machine Works

Ah Home Alone, the Christmas movie that never gets old. Come to Central Machine Works Brewery tonight to watch Kevin take on the Wet Bandits. There will be free popcorn and the weather is perfect for this!. When: Wednesday, December 1. Time: 8–10 p.m. Location:. 4824 E Cesar Chavez St.
AUSTIN, TX

