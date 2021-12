Endwalker’s Sage is pretty tricky to figure out at first. But don’t worry, I’ve got some Sharlayan wisdom that’ll have you healing like a pro in no time. The newest expansion from Final Fantasy XIV, Endwalker, is finally out and we’ve all been practically beside ourselves waiting for the brand new content awaiting us. We’ve all been teased by the notion of new main story quests, dungeons, trials, and glamours (the true end game). But it’s the brand new jobs that seem to excite people the most. Myself included. Like hundreds of others, as soon as I could snatch up my shiny new job crystal, I did. And oh boy was I in for a surprise with Sage.

