Video Games

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

By William D'Angelo
vgchartz.com
 6 days ago

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive have announced third-person action game, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. View the world premiere trailer below:. Here is an overview of the game:. The legendary franchise returns for a spectacular, action-packed experience, bringing...

www.vgchartz.com

