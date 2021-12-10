ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Alan Wake 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, to Launch in 2023 - News

By thevideogameninja
vgchartz.com
 6 days ago

Epic Games Publishing and developer Remedy Entertainment during The Game Awards 2021 announced survival horror game, Alan Wake II, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch...

www.vgchartz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The next Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock is in a store near you

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The next PS5 restock at Walmart is not going to happen online. Instead, you can count on a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock in-store at Walmart, according to the new Gamer Drop page it has opened on its website. Starting Saturday, December 11th at 10:30 a.m. in participating stores, you'll be able to get in on the first big in-store PS5 restock Walmart has done since the console was first released.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Target PS5 & Xbox Series X Restock Dropping Imminently – December 2

Target could be dropping a huge December restock of PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles any minute now! Here are the details. Buying a next-gen console has been almost impossible since they launched last year. Major retailer restocks are basically the only way to get your hands on one. Luckily,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Star Wars Eclipse Release Date: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Among many world premiere reveals at The Game Awards 2021 was a debut trailer for Star Wars Eclipse. The newest game to draw on the series’ extensive canon is being developed by Quantic Dream, best known for games like Heavy Rain. However, details on the upcoming release are still quite slim. When can we expect Star Wars Eclipse to release? Will it launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, or PC?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Epic Games Publishing#Remedy Entertainment#Twitch Channel
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Argos Xbox Series X Stock Drops With Smyth’s PS5 Replenishment

Next-generation gamers have been told that two stock drops are happening this week related to Xbox Series X and PS5. According to Stock Checker UK on Twitter, Argos staged an Xbox Series X stock drop this week and the page is still live at the time of writing. This means...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Gets Official Trailer - News

Paramount Pictures during The Game Awards 2021 debuted the first official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. It will launch in theaters on April 8, 2022. A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Xbox Series X vs PS5: Which Console Stays Coolest

We have detailed thermal and noise measurements for the latest revision of the PS5, so it was only a matter of time before we found an Xbox Series X, ran similar tests, and compared the results. Once we bought a brand new Series X, we broke it apart, installed a bunch of sensors, and didn't lose any time.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Youtube
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Crazy Athletics Is Available Now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC

Brace yourselves for the craziest, adrenaline-pumping summer sports game of all time. Crazy Athletics launches on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One & PC today. Haven’t been in touch with your friends? It’s time to dial in their numbers and get the party started. Call your friends over and dive together into this breathtaking experience featuring ten exciting Athletic games along with gazillions of crazy tasks. Either you may choose to compete against up to four of your friends with Crazy Athletics’ local multiplayer feature or help them get a better score by playing for a favorable wind. Crazy Athletics features simple and sweet yet challenging athletic games, from javelin and shotput to swimming and running.
VIDEO GAMES
thekoalition.com

The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience Is Available Now on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal 5 Experience is officially out in the world after just being announced for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Revealed during The Game Awards 2021 by the nicest man in the world Keanu Reeves, who plays Neo in the Matrix franchise, and Carrie-Anne Moss, who plays Trinity. Described as a visual showcase of what Unreal Engine 5 is capable of, Reeves and Moss the iconic bullet dodging scene that defined the franchise all those years ago in the first Matrix movie.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Monolith Announces Wonder Woman Game - News

Monolith Productions, the developer for Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, during The Game Awards 2021 announced a game based the DC superhero Wonder Woman. Release and platforms were not announced. View the reveal trailer below:. A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Exhilarating Space Shooter Chorus is Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

If you’re looking for an exciting fast-paced space shooter, look no further: Chorus has finally arrived. Evolving the spirt of the classic space shooter, Chorus is set in a brand new, mysterious sci-fi universe created by developer Deep Silver Fishlabs. You play as Nara, once the Circle’s deadliest warriors, now their most wanted fugitive. Our protagonist is an ace pilot with a dark, complicated past, and a clear mission: bring down the Circle, the oppressive cult that created her.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Elden Ring Gets New Story Trailer - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have released a new story trailer for Elden Ring during The Game Awards 2021. Elden Ring will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022. A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Score A PS5 Or Xbox Series X At Walmart's Upcoming Event

Walmart is planning an upcoming event where you may be able to score a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. The event will be this month, called Gamer Drop, and it’ll be an in-store affair as opposed to online restocks like it has been doing. The PS5 and Xbox Series X...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Silent Hill Creator Announces Slitterhead - News

Bokeh Game Studio during The Game Awards 2021 announced horror game, Slitterhead. The studio was founded by the creator of Silent Hill, Siren, and Gravity Rush Keiichiro Toyama. The game features music by Akira Yamaoka. View the teaser trailer below:. A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Shirone: The Dragon Girl is a 3D Adventure Game, Announced for PC - News

Publisher Flyhigh Works and developer Oimoland have announced 3D adventure game, Shirone: The Dragon Girl, for PC via Steam. It will launch in spring 2022. Shirone: The Dragon Girl is a 3D adventure game where you help Shirone solve puzzles and riddles to find a way out of a haunted castle. Escaping the castle is the main objective, and to do that you’ll need to make full use of her wings and tail!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy