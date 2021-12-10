Toyota suspends production at two more factories

We wish we could provide you with positive news about the Toyota Land Cruiser and its upper-class sibling, the Lexus LX, but unfortunately, each of these luxury off-roaders has been experiencing huge supply issues as a result of, among other things, a shortage of semiconductor chips. Almost every month since the middle of the year, we've reported on how production has either slowed or come to a complete halt, and that's what we're dealing with once again as we get through the last month of the year. According to a report from Automotive News Europe, "Toyota has expanded production stoppages at some factories in Japan because of a shortage of components shipped from parts plants in southeast Asia."

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO