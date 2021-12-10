ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Japan detects 8 new cases of Omicron variant – media

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan has detected 8 new...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Malaysia gives conditional approval for use of Ronapreve COVID-19 treatment

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s health ministry said on Tuesday it has given conditional approval for the use of the single-dose antibody cocktail Ronapreve, developed by Regeneron and Roche, to treat COVID-19. It has also approved a request from Merck & Co for a clinical trial import license for its COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir, to be used as part of studies being conducted in Malaysia, the ministry said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

German health ministry sees less covid-19 vaccines available in Q1

BERLIN (Reuters) – German expects significantly fewer COVID-19 vaccination doses to be delivered in the first three months of 2022 than the amount it currently receives, a spokesperson for the health ministry said on Wednesday. A reason for the gap is bringing forward some vaccine deliveries to December, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Tokyo#Reuters#Fuji Tv
104.1 WIKY

Indonesia issues tsunami warning after quake of magnitude 7.5

(Reuters) -Indonesia issued a tsunami warning after an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck its region of East Nusa Tenggara, the meteorological department said. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre estimated the magnitude at 7.7, placing it at a depth of 5 km (3.11 miles). (Reporting by Sonia Cheema; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
ENVIRONMENT
104.1 WIKY

Indonesia starts COVID-19 vaccinations for young children

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia started vaccinating elementary school children aged 6-11 against COVID-19 on Tuesday, becoming one of the few countries in Asia to start mass inoculations for young children. Vaccinations against the virus for this age group has been a sensitive issue in some countries. Europe has just...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
104.1 WIKY

COVID-19 Delta variant still predominant in Italy, Health Institute says

MILAN (Reuters) – The Delta variant of the coronavirus is still predominant in Italy, the National Health Institute (ISS) said on Wednesday, releasing data of a flash-survey showing it accounted for more than 99% of cases on Dec. 6. That flash-survey includes the cases of the variants detected on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

European Union starts drive to vaccinate children against COVID

MADRID/BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Six-year-old Johanna squeezed her eyes shut as she received her first coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday at the Bethesda children’s hospital in the Hungarian capital Budapest. She was among the first children aged 5-11 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the European Union as half a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Prominent US billionaire forecasts new economic world order

China is winning the economic competition against the United States, according to Ray Dalio, the founder of the world's largest hedge-fund firm, Bridgewater Associates. When asked by the BBC on Thursday whether China was beating the US, Dalio said: "Yes, it's winning." "Their growth rate at a slow level is...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy