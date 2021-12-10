Japan detects 8 new cases of Omicron variant – media

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s health ministry said on Tuesday it has given conditional approval for the use of the single-dose antibody cocktail Ronapreve, developed by Regeneron and Roche, to treat COVID-19. It has also approved a request from Merck & Co for a clinical trial import license for its COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir, to be used as part of studies being conducted in Malaysia, the ministry said in a statement.
PARIS (Reuters) – France on Wednesday registered 65,713 new coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed, pushing the seven-days moving average of new infections over 50,000, the highest value since Nov. 2020. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Diane Craft)
PARIS (Reuters) -France is considering introducing mandatory PCR tests for all travelers entering the country from Britain, where infections linked to the Omicron variant are surging, a French government source said on Wednesday. No decision had yet been made, the source said. President Emmanuel Macron will convene senior ministers for...
BERLIN (Reuters) – German expects significantly fewer COVID-19 vaccination doses to be delivered in the first three months of 2022 than the amount it currently receives, a spokesperson for the health ministry said on Wednesday. A reason for the gap is bringing forward some vaccine deliveries to December, the...
LONDON (Reuters) – Hospitalisation rates are rising in some areas in Britain as the Omicron coronavirus variant sparks a wave of new infections, England’s top health official said on Wednesday as he warned the number of cases would break records in the next few weeks. “I’m afraid we...
(Reuters) -Indonesia issued a tsunami warning after an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck its region of East Nusa Tenggara, the meteorological department said. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre estimated the magnitude at 7.7, placing it at a depth of 5 km (3.11 miles). (Reporting by Sonia Cheema; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia started vaccinating elementary school children aged 6-11 against COVID-19 on Tuesday, becoming one of the few countries in Asia to start mass inoculations for young children. Vaccinations against the virus for this age group has been a sensitive issue in some countries. Europe has just...
(NEW YORK) — As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.3 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 800,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering. About 61% of the population in the...
MILAN (Reuters) – The Delta variant of the coronavirus is still predominant in Italy, the National Health Institute (ISS) said on Wednesday, releasing data of a flash-survey showing it accounted for more than 99% of cases on Dec. 6. That flash-survey includes the cases of the variants detected on...
(Reuters) – Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Wednesday it had signed a provisional agreement to buy seven Airbus SE A350 freighters in a deal that would make it the first airline to operate the new model. The letter of intent for deliveries from the fourth quarter of 2025 includes...
MADRID/BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Six-year-old Johanna squeezed her eyes shut as she received her first coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday at the Bethesda children’s hospital in the Hungarian capital Budapest. She was among the first children aged 5-11 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the European Union as half a...
If a major superpower war were to erupt – and the drums have recently been beating both on the farthest reaches of eastern Europe as well as the South China Sea – then the new Pearl Harbour will not be on a naval or airbase (though these will be targeted, too), it will be in space.
China is winning the economic competition against the United States, according to Ray Dalio, the founder of the world's largest hedge-fund firm, Bridgewater Associates. When asked by the BBC on Thursday whether China was beating the US, Dalio said: "Yes, it's winning." "Their growth rate at a slow level is...
Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
