Public Health

South Africa sees positive signs in hospital data amid Omicron wave

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday that there were positive signs...

wixx.com

Telegraph

'Worrying' number of children and pregnant women in hospital as omicron surges in South Africa

The new omicron variant may be hospitalising more children and pregnant women than in previous waves, a leading doctor at the largest hospital in Africa told The Telegraph. While other reports from primary care in South Africa and across the world have suggested that the symptoms of omicron may be mild – particularly for people who have been fully vaccinated – intensive care specialist Professor Rudo Mathivha painted a grim picture from inside Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, in the vast Soweto township on the outskirts of Johannesburg.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Omicron is 'rapidly becoming the dominant variant in South Africa': Covid cases DOUBLE in a day as test positivity climbs to 16.5% and daily hospital admissions rise by a quarter amid fears of new wave

South Africa's Covid cases double in a day, but hospital admissions remain flat amid fears of an Omicron-driven wave of infections. Data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) shows 8,561 new Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, a jump of 95.8 per cent in a single day and 571.5 per cent in a week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

South African President Ramaphosa has COVID, being treated for mild symptoms

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment for mild symptoms. “The president, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week,” the presidency said in a statement on Sunday. “The president is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Pittsburgh Courier

South Africa: early data suggest Omicron more transmissible but less severe

Gauteng is the smallest of South Africa’s nine provinces but home to a quarter of the country’s population. It is also the country’s economic power house. These factors have contributed to it becoming the epicentre of the COVID-19 epidemic. Gauteng’s COVID-19 surveillance aims to provide an understanding of the province’s experience. This also serves as an early warning system for other parts of the country. Public health medicine specialist Harsha Somaroo is part of the team analysing data for the Gauteng Department of Health and told The Conversation Africa what it’s showing so far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Africa sees 83% surge in COVID-19 cases in past week

DAKAR (Reuters) – Africa is experiencing its fastest surge in COVID-19 cases this year, with the number up 83% in the past week, although deaths remain low, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. The spike in cases is driven by the Delta and Omicron variants, the WHO...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Cambodia detects first case of Omicron coronavirus variant

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodia has detected the country’s first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a local woman who had travelled from Ghana, the ministry of health said. The 23-year old woman had returned from Ghana via Dubai and Bangkok, the ministry said in...
WORLD
101 WIXX

India stuck with COVID-19 vaccines it can’t export

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India is struggling to export its surplus of COVID-19 vaccines as logistical hurdles delay their use in many countries despite low levels of inoculation, vaccine producer the Serum Institute of India (SII) and a government official said on Tuesday. The SII, the world’s biggest vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Australia reopens borders to non-citizens despite Omicron worries

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia on Wednesday reopened borders to vaccinated skilled migrants and foreign students after a near two-year ban on their entry, in a bid to boost an economy hit by stop-start COVID-19 lockdowns and restart international travel. The emergence of the new Omicron variant forced officials to...
CORONAVIRUS
101 WIXX

South Africa reports record daily COVID-19 infections

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa reported a record number of daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday in a fourth infection wave believed to be caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported 26,976 new infections, surpassing a peak of 26,485 new cases in early July...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Australia sticks with easing plans as virus cases jump

Australia will push ahead with plans to ease Covid restrictions before Christmas, officials said Tuesday, even as new coronavirus cases in the country's most populous state reached a 10-week high. Australia has recorded more than 230,000 cases of Covid-19 and 2,113 related deaths in a population of 25 million since the pandemic began. hr/arb/jah
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Japan lower house passes record extra budget to prop COVID-hit economy

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed the government’s biggest-ever extra budget worth $316 billion as it looks to spur a recovery from COVID-19 pandemic. The first extra budget under new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida underscored the challenge of juggling hefty spending to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Mexico adds more than 200 new COVID-19 deaths – health ministry

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 204 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country’s official death toll since the pandemic began to 297,187. The health ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Indonesia starts COVID-19 vaccinations for young children

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia started vaccinating elementary school children aged 6-11 against COVID-19 on Tuesday, becoming one of the few countries in Asia to start mass inoculations for young children. Vaccinations against the virus for this age group has been a sensitive issue in some countries. Europe has just...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Europe ramps up Covid vaccine drive for children as Omicron rampages

Europe stepped up vaccinations of children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 Wednesday, as the EU's health agency warned immunisation alone would not stop the rapid rise of the Omicron variant. Croatia, Germany, Greece, Hungary and Spain were among those opening up their inoculation drives to younger kids, with other nations still weighing their approach. South Africa -- where Omicron was first detected -- and Britain recorded their highest daily coronavirus case numbers Wednesday as Washington's top diplomat curtailed a tour of Southeast Asia after a delegate caught the virus. At a hospital near Spain's capital Madrid, nurses wearing Christmas antler headbands welcomed children and gave them stickers after their shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH

