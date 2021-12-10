South Africa sees positive signs in hospital data amid Omicron wave

Europe stepped up vaccinations of children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 Wednesday, as the EU's health agency warned immunisation alone would not stop the rapid rise of the Omicron variant.
Croatia, Germany, Greece, Hungary and Spain were among those opening up their inoculation drives to younger kids, with other nations still weighing their approach.
South Africa -- where Omicron was first detected -- and Britain recorded their highest daily coronavirus case numbers Wednesday as Washington's top diplomat curtailed a tour of Southeast Asia after a delegate caught the virus.
At a hospital near Spain's capital Madrid, nurses wearing Christmas antler headbands welcomed children and gave them stickers after their shots.
