BOJ seen scaling back pandemic-relief funding support – sources

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan is expected to decide as early as next week to scale back emergency funding support deployed last year to combat a pandemic-induced cash crunch, four sources familiar with its thinking...

Japan lower house passes record extra budget to prop COVID-hit economy

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed the government’s biggest-ever extra budget worth $316 billion as it looks to spur a recovery from COVID-19 pandemic. The first extra budget under new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida underscored the challenge of juggling hefty spending to...
Inflation risk? Omicron slowdown? BoE rate move in the balance

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England will say on Thursday whether it has delayed its first interest rate hike since the COVID-19 pandemic again, this time because of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, or is taking action to see off a surge in inflation. Investors had been largely betting...
ECB plots stimulus exit as inflation looms

European Central Bank policymakers will gather on Thursday for a crunch meeting, as soaring inflation heaps pressure on the bank to wind down its stimulus just as a new coronavirus variant threatens to derail the recovery. Policymakers at the central bank also indicated that they expected the Fed could raise its interest rates up to three times in 2022.
Sam Holmes
Euro zone bond yields steady ahead of Fed meeting

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bonds flattened on Wednesday as investors awaited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would reinforce market bets for a rate hike next year. Analysts expect the Federal Reserve to announce that it is speeding up the end of its pandemic-era bond purchases...
BOJ’s Kuroda says inflation may approach 2% through ‘various channels’

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the country’s consumer inflation may approach 2% through various channels, reflecting recent increases in raw material costs. But he said the central bank would maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy to ensure any rise in prices would...
BOJ to hold back tweaking covid funding program next week – Bloomberg Survey

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is unlikely to make any alterations to its special covid funding program amid uncertainties posed by the new Omicron covid variant, the latest Bloomberg survey of 44 analysts showed on Friday. “Some 61% of 44 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect a partial extension of the...
BoJ Amamiya: No need to adjust large-scale monetary easing at present

BoJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said in a speech that Japan’s inflation rate is still “far below the price stability target of 2 percent”. CPI is projected to be just around 1% even in fiscal 2023, the end of the current projection period. Therefore, BoJ will “persistently continue with powerful monetary easing” under the current QQE with yield curve control.
BOJ policymaker signals chance of ending pandemic-relief programmes

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan may end its pandemic-relief funding programmes in March as corporate funding conditions have improved significantly from the cash crunch last year caused by the COVID-19 crisis, board member Hitoshi Suzuki said on Thursday. The fate of the programmes will depend much on how the...
Fed moves to end bond buying by March, eyes three rate hikes in 2022

WASHINGTON (MarketWatch) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday voted to speed up a reduction in bond purchases to $30 billion a month so that the program could end in March instead of the original plan of June. The Fed also penciled in three increases in short-term interest rates in 2022, up from the one move projected in September. In new forecasts, the central bank raised its estimate for inflation next year to 2.6% from 2.2%, using its preferred PCE price gauge. U.S. economic growth was also projected to slow to 4% in 2022 from an estimated 5.5% this year. In its policy statement, the Fed dropped the word "transitory" to describe inflation and it left a key short-term interest rate unchanged near zero. The fed funds rate is expected to end around 0.9% in 2022.
Dollar rises versus rivals after Fed speeds tapering process

The U.S. dollar strengthened versus major rivals Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, as expected, moved to accelerate the wind-down of its monthly bond purchases, putting them on track to finish by March. The move is also seen clearing the way for rate increases, with policy makers penciling in three hikes by the end of 2022, according to the so-called dot plot. The euro was down 0.2% versus the dollar at $1.1235, after trading around $1.1259 ahead of the policy announcement. The greenback traded at 114.19 Japanese yen, up 0.4% on the day and compared with 113.91 yen ahead of the statement. The British pound fetched $1.3203, down 0.2% onthe day and down from $1.3216 from earlier in the session.
JPMorgan raises China Q4 and 2022 GDP forecast

LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan raised its forecast for fourth quarter and full year 2022 China GDP on Wednesday, following November data confirming some positive trends from numbers in October. The bank said it now expected fourth quarter growth to come in at 4.9% quarter-on-quarter compared to a previous forecast...
Fed Chair Powell Expected to Announces Bond Tapering and Interest Rate Hikes

The growing consensus across the U.S. is that the Federal Reserve and Chairman Jerome Powell are set to expedite the tapering timetable and hike interest rates as inflation accelerates. Michael Darda, chief economist and market strategist at MKM Partners, told Cheddar's Baker Machado that the Fed has room to increase short-term interest rates because the economy is recovering faster than anticipated. "We've had a very rapid turnaround in the business cycle, in the labor market, and in inflation so the policy stance staying the same, calibrated in the same fashion as it was when we had a huge economic emergency, just makes no sense whatsoever," he said.
