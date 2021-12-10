ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Japan detects 8 new cases of Omicron variant – media

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan has detected 8 new...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Brazil registers 92 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday; data incomplete

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 92 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 3,826 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry, though the statistics were incomplete because eight of 27 federative units failed to provide updated numbers following a Friday hacking incident. The South...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Japan lower house passes record extra budget to prop COVID-hit economy

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed the government’s biggest-ever extra budget worth $316 billion as it looks to spur a recovery from COVID-19 pandemic. The first extra budget under new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida underscored the challenge of juggling hefty spending to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Japan Nov exports rise 20.5% year/year

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s exports rose 20.5% in November from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday. The reading compared with a 21.2% gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 9.4% rise in the month prior. Imports increased 43.8%...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

South Africa reports record daily COVID-19 infections

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa reported a record number of daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday in a fourth infection wave believed to be caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported 26,976 new infections, surpassing a peak of 26,485 new cases in early July...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Tokyo#Reuters#Fuji Tv
ShareCast

Asia report: Stocks weaker as Omicron reaches China

Stocks were weaker across the board in Asia on Tuesday, as concerns around the economic impact of the ‘Omicron’ Covid-19 variant reemerged. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.73% at 28,432.64, as the yen weakened 0.04% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 113.59. It was...
STOCKS
101 WIXX

Africa sees 83% surge in COVID-19 cases in past week

DAKAR (Reuters) – Africa is experiencing its fastest surge in COVID-19 cases this year, with the number up 83% in the past week, although deaths remain low, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. The spike in cases is driven by the Delta and Omicron variants, the WHO...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Mexico adds more than 200 new COVID-19 deaths – health ministry

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 204 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country’s official death toll since the pandemic began to 297,187. The health ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Independent

China economy slows as virus outbreaks disrupt recovery

China reported Wednesday that its economy slowed in November, buffeted by coronavirus outbreaks, weak demand and supply chain disruptions. Retail sales were weaker than in October and inflationary pressures are complicating efforts to boost growth at a time when tighter limits on borrowing by developers are crimping construction and sales in the all-important property sector.The Feb. 4-20 Beijing Winter Olympics will likely have “limited impact overall,” National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui told reporters, since pandemic restrictions are limiting travel and other activities. Fu said the global environment was becoming “more complex and severe,” but China still expects...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Prominent US billionaire forecasts new economic world order

China is winning the economic competition against the United States, according to Ray Dalio, the founder of the world's largest hedge-fund firm, Bridgewater Associates. When asked by the BBC on Thursday whether China was beating the US, Dalio said: "Yes, it's winning." "Their growth rate at a slow level is...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
Reuters

Taiwan says confident Chinese invasion would be very hard

TAIPEI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A full Chinese invasion of Taiwan with troops landed and ports and airports seized would be very difficult to achieve due to problems China would have in landing and supplying troops, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in its latest threat assessment. Tensions between Taipei and Beijing,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy