China vehicle sales fall 9.1% in November – industry body

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) -China’s auto sales dropped 9.1% in November from a year earlier, industry data showed on Friday, for their seventh consecutive monthly fall as a prolonged global shortage of semiconductors disrupts production....

