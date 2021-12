Tesla shared, through its Chinese Weibo channel (here and here), new videos of production processes at the Giga Shanghai plant. The first one starts with batteries. We can see the 2170-type cylindrical cells (supplied by LG Chem's LG Energy Solution), cooling snakes and modules. Tesla uses also prismatic LFP cells, supplied by CATL, but those were not shown this time.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO