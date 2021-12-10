ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

The Most Run Red Lights According to Twin Falls ID Drivers

By Brad
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When we asked which intersection was guilty of hosting most red light runners in Twin, the answers didn’t shock us, but we were surprised about one street that we didn’t expect to carry the most offenses. Keep reading to see the entire naughty list and see if...

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

60 MPH Wind Gusts In Twin Falls Destroys Signs And Trees

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour tore through Twin Falls and surrounding areas on December 14th. The high winds caused major damage to Twin Falls businesses, homes, and commutes. The wind this morning was pretty crazy. It caused some serious destruction. Sure this is only a giant...
ENVIRONMENT
95.7 KEZJ

Winter Is Coming So Drive Safely In The Snow In Idaho

Winter is coming and with it comes cold weather, wind, and snow. Some days will be so windy it can push your car off the road and others it will be beautiful with no breeze at all. There will be dry days but also days that the snow comes from the side and all directions. As Idaho enters into the winter season the roads will worsen and people new to the state will need to adjust as some have never driven on snow or ice before.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

We’ll Take Any and All Snow You May Have in Idaho

A fellow told me this week that some of our highest peaks are bare. I saw more snow in the South Hills in October than we saw at Thanksgiving. While I may not like driving in it, we desperately need it to battle the drought. A big snowpack in winter brings a deluge of runoff in spring, which flows into irrigation canals and makes things green. Southern Idaho has been settled twice. The first arrivals from Utah abandoned the effort. The second wave succeeded with irrigation.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Man-Made Snow Park Now Open; Epic Tubing 140 Mi From Twin Falls

For those looking for a winter tubing experience for the kids that doesn't involve driving 8,000 feet up a mountain, there's a man-made snow park less than two hours from Twin Falls that offers guaranteed powder even when Mother Nature isn't providing it. The park just opened for its annual season which will last through March of 2022.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
City
Filer, ID
City
Kimberly, ID
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Traffic
State
Washington State
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls ID Residents Don’t Fall Victim To Texas Roadhouse Scam

A nationwide scam involving the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain is currently causing people's Facebook accounts to be hacked and personal information to be compromised. These scammers are posting content that claims people can earn free food through vouchers when in actuality personal information is being exposed. Texas Roadhouse corporate staffers...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Train Derails in Hammett on Sunday

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A train went off the tracks early Sunday morning near the small community of Hammett. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called out at around 1:36 a.m. by Union Pacific (UP) for a train that derailed in Hammett near the highway crossover. Once on scene, deputies found out the two UP personal on the locomotive was not injured. The train had not been carrying any hazardous material and no leaks were found. The crash was contained to UP property. The company is investigating the derailment. The Idaho State Police, Glenns Ferry Fire and Rescue, and Elmore AMbulance Services all responded to the scene.
HAMMETT, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Lights#Common Sense#Toys#Locust#Shew House#The Hollyhock House
95.7 KEZJ

What is the Best Way to Hang Christmas Lights in Twin Falls?

While the rest of the world is arguing about whether you should get a real tree or an artificial tree, I'm over here more concerned with the best way to hang my Christmas lights. Driving around Twin Falls I have seen a variety of techniques used for the Christmas light displays. From tightly would to barely hanging on, which style of Christmas light use is the best?
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
951K+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy