ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

The Most Run Red Lights According to Twin Falls ID Drivers

By Brad
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When we asked which intersection was guilty of hosting most red light runners in Twin, the answers didn’t shock us, but we were surprised about one street that we didn’t expect to carry the most offenses. Keep reading to see the entire naughty list and see if...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 96.5

60 MPH Wind Gusts In Twin Falls Destroys Signs And Trees

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour tore through Twin Falls and surrounding areas on December 14th. The high winds caused major damage to Twin Falls businesses, homes, and commutes. The wind this morning was pretty crazy. It caused some serious destruction. Sure this is only a giant...
ENVIRONMENT
KOOL 96.5

Winter Is Coming So Drive Safely In The Snow In Idaho

Winter is coming and with it comes cold weather, wind, and snow. Some days will be so windy it can push your car off the road and others it will be beautiful with no breeze at all. There will be dry days but also days that the snow comes from the side and all directions. As Idaho enters into the winter season the roads will worsen and people new to the state will need to adjust as some have never driven on snow or ice before.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

We’ll Take Any and All Snow You May Have in Idaho

A fellow told me this week that some of our highest peaks are bare. I saw more snow in the South Hills in October than we saw at Thanksgiving. While I may not like driving in it, we desperately need it to battle the drought. A big snowpack in winter brings a deluge of runoff in spring, which flows into irrigation canals and makes things green. Southern Idaho has been settled twice. The first arrivals from Utah abandoned the effort. The second wave succeeded with irrigation.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
City
Filer, ID
City
Kimberly, ID
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Traffic
State
Washington State
KOOL 96.5

Friday Crash East of Kimberly Sends Woman to Hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-At least one person was hospitalized Friday night following a crash east of Kimberly. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office first reported the serious crash a little after 7 p.m. December 3, on Idaho Highway 50 and 3700 E that was blocking traffic as an air ambulance had landed. Drivers were advised to stay clear of the area while emergency crews worked the scene. According to Idaho State Police, an adult female who was ejected in the two-vehicle crash was air-lifted to a hospital from the scene.
KIMBERLY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Train Derails in Hammett on Sunday

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A train went off the tracks early Sunday morning near the small community of Hammett. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called out at around 1:36 a.m. by Union Pacific (UP) for a train that derailed in Hammett near the highway crossover. Once on scene, deputies found out the two UP personal on the locomotive was not injured. The train had not been carrying any hazardous material and no leaks were found. The crash was contained to UP property. The company is investigating the derailment. The Idaho State Police, Glenns Ferry Fire and Rescue, and Elmore AMbulance Services all responded to the scene.
HAMMETT, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Lights#Common Sense#Toys#Locust#Shew House#The Hollyhock House
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls ID Residents Don’t Fall Victim To Texas Roadhouse Scam

A nationwide scam involving the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain is currently causing people's Facebook accounts to be hacked and personal information to be compromised. These scammers are posting content that claims people can earn free food through vouchers when in actuality personal information is being exposed. Texas Roadhouse corporate staffers...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

What is the Best Way to Hang Christmas Lights in Twin Falls?

While the rest of the world is arguing about whether you should get a real tree or an artificial tree, I'm over here more concerned with the best way to hang my Christmas lights. Driving around Twin Falls I have seen a variety of techniques used for the Christmas light displays. From tightly would to barely hanging on, which style of Christmas light use is the best?
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Burley Apartment Catches Fire

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire forced the evacuation of a Burley motel apartment complex Wednesday morning. According to the Burley Fire Department, fire crews were called out at around 10:30 a.m. to the Parish Motel apartments on East Main where one of the units was on fire. Everyone living in the complex was able to evacuate and make it out unharmed. Fire crews from three engines extinguished the fire in about ten minutes. Those impacted are being helped by the American Red Cross. According to Burley Fire, the cause is thought to be electrical.
BURLEY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy