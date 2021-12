Stephan Hicks, one of the all-time great players in Mad Ants history, is returning to the team. Hicks first played for the Mad Ants during the 2015-2016 season. He continued through the pandemic shortened 2019-20 season with a stop with the Formosa Taishin Dreamers in Taiwan during the 2020-2021 season, leading them to the P.League+ finals. Hicks last played for BC Samara of the Russian Basketball Super League 1.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO