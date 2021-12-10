DJ Premier Enlists 2 Chainz on New Single ‘Mortgage Free’: Listen

The Hip-Hop community continues to mourn the loss of rap star Young Dolph, who was murdered while visiting Makeda’s Cookie Shop in his hometown of Memphis last month. Rapper Key Glock, a family member of Dolph and an artist on his record label, Paper Route Entertainment, paid tribute to his collaborator and mentor with a performance at the Rolling Loud festival’s stop in San Bernadino, Calif. this past Saturday (Dec. 11).
After labelmates Paper Route Woo and Snupe Bandz took the stage to warm up the crowd and publicly pay their respects to Dolph, along with an appearance by rapper Curren$y,...
