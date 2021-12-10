ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Premier Enlists 2 Chainz on New Single ‘Mortgage Free’: Listen

By Navjosh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 Chainz rapping over a DJ Premier beat will always be interesting. The two have joined forces for a new song called ‘Mortgage Free’ which marks the first time they...

rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Peewee Longway Shares New Single "Starve"

Peewee Longway's hustle never stops. The Atlanta rapper has been having an eventful year with plenty of music for his fans to enjoy. He teamed up with Cassius Jar earlier this year for Longway Sinatra 2 before joining forces with Waw*Mart for their collaborative project, M.B.M. Needless to say, Peewee has tons of music in the stash that he's been slowly unloading on his fans. And it seems likely that this momentum will get carried into the new year.
MUSIC
metalinjection

MACHINE HEAD Enlists ENTHEOS Drummer For New Album

Machine Head is currently in the studio with producer Zack Ohren (Aborted, Machine Head, etc.) tracking their new album. The band has now revealed they've enlisted drummer Navene Koperweis (Entheos, ex-Animals as Leaders) for the sessions. Machine Head worked with Koperweis on their 2021 EP Arrows In Words From The Sky, as well as "Circle the Drain" and "My Hands Are Empty" singles in 2020.
ROCK MUSIC
Vibe

Key Glock Honors Young Dolph With Rolling Loud Tribute Performance

The Hip-Hop community continues to mourn the loss of rap star Young Dolph, who was murdered while visiting Makeda’s Cookie Shop in his hometown of Memphis last month. Rapper Key Glock, a family member of Dolph and an artist on his record label, Paper Route Entertainment, paid tribute to his collaborator and mentor with a performance at the Rolling Loud festival’s stop in San Bernadino, Calif. this past Saturday (Dec. 11). After labelmates Paper Route Woo and Snupe Bandz took the stage to warm up the crowd and publicly pay their respects to Dolph, along with an appearance by rapper Curren$y,...
MUSIC
Person
Statik Selektah
Person
2 Chainz
Person
Dj Premier
hiphop-n-more.com

New Juice WRLD Album ‘Fighting Demons’ Released Feat. BTS, Polo G, Justin Bieber: Stream

Juice WRLD’s legacy lives on with his new posthumous album Fighting Demons. The tracklist for the second posthumous LP from the rapper was unveiled yesterday by his team which revealed features from Justin Bieber (on the lead single ‘Wandered to LA‘), Polo G and Trippie Redd. There is also an appearance from Suga of BTS who contributes to track No. 16 ‘Girl of My Dreams’. Interestingly, BTS is also credited separately on the song.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Joyner Lucas Recruits Lil Durk on New Single ‘Rambo’: Listen

Joyner Lucas keeps the music coming. Over the past few months, Joyner has dropped several new songs for the fans. After a string of collaborations with various top artists like J. Cole, Ty Dolla Sign, Rick Ross and more, the rapper decided to go solo on his last drop ‘Duck Duck Goose’.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Faithless share new single, 'In Those Times': Listen

Faithless have released a brand new single, exclusively via Amazon Originals. 'In Those Times' touches on the importance of friendships and family connections, and sees Faithless team up with singer Nathan Ball and poet Suli Breaks. Featuring the Balearic guitars, the track is described as Faithless' "hymn to everything we...
MUSIC
#Mortgage#Free Game#Prhyme 2#Prhyme
djmag.com

Above & Beyond return with new single, 'Screwdriver': Listen

Above & Beyond have released a brand new track, 'Screwdriver'. The cut, which is their first original instrumental release of the year, was first debuted at the trio's sold-out Group Therapy 450 festival in London last September, with a number of fans hoping to find out what it is following that event.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

New Snippet Of Dr. Dre & Eminem Song Surfaces Online — Listen

On Wednesday the 15th of December, there is going to be another update to GTA: V’s Online mode which adds new weapons, missions, cars and a storyline. A year ago from that date, Dr. Dre was added into the game through the Cayo Perico Heist update and this new update is largely centred around him. You can read more about it here.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Future & DJ Snake Join Forces on New Song ‘U Are My High’: Listen

Back in July, DJ Snake dropped a single called ‘You Are My High‘ which had a slightly unexpected sound as it wasn’t as fast paced as his usual stuff. The soulful vocals and high synth-driven track has now been revisited by the top DJ and he’s brought Future along on the ride. The Atlanta superstar is a good addition to the song for sure which will give it a nice boost to streaming numbers and DJ sets worldwide.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Band Of Horses’ new single ‘In Need Of Repair’

Band Of Horses have shared their second single of 2021, entitled ‘In Need of Repair’. The track, released today (December 1), was premiered by Zane Lowe on his Apple Music radio show prior to its official release. It follows on from the release of ‘Crutch’ earlier in the year. Both...
MUSIC
djmag.com

David Guetta remixes Faithless' 'God Is A DJ': Listen

David Guetta has remixed Faithless' 1998 classic single 'God Is A DJ'. Out now via Ministry Of Sound, Guetta's remix retains the original track's epic synth hook and gives it a suitably arena-filling update for 2021. The remix marks the first time that Faithless and Guetta have come together on...
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Tears For Fears’ folky new single ‘No Small Thing’

Tears For Fears have shared a new single called ‘No Small Thing’ – check it out below. The song is the second taste of the group’s first album in 17 years, ‘The Tipping Point’, which is due to arrive on February 25, 2022 via Concord Records. In October, the duo released the record’s title track.
MUSIC
djcity.com

Listen to DJ Gravity’s DJcity Podcast Mix

03. DaBaby – BOP. 07. French Montana ft. Drake – No Stylist – Jordan Crisp Hype Edit. 09. Yung Joc – It’s Going Down – Starting From Scratch Dancehall Remix (Eighty Five Riddim) 10. Baby Cham ft. Alicia Keys – Ghetto Story (Eighty Five Riddim) 11. Million Stylez – Miss...
WORLD
antiMUSIC

Slash Premieres New Single 'Fill My World'

(hennemusic) Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have issued a new track called "Fill My World" as the latest single from their forthcoming album, "4". Due February 11, the project marks the guitarist's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris.
PORTLAND, OR
theprp.com

Cult Of Luna Premiere New Single “Cold Burn”

Cult Of Luna have premiered the opening track from their new album “The Long Road North“. That song, “Cold Burn“, is the first to emerge from the group’s aforementioned eighth studio album, which Metal Blade Records have set for a February 11th release date. Pre-orders for that album are available now at red-crk.com.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Bliss Fields Shares New Single “Satisfy”

Earlier this year, Toronto shoegaze outfit Iris announced they had changed their names to Bliss Fields and brought on a new line-up. They re-introduced the band with their debut self-titled EP, and next year they’re sharing their debut record, Slowly Forever. They’ve already shared the record’s lead single, “Clemintine” and today they’ve shared their latest release, “Satisfy,” premiering with Under the Radar.
ROCK MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Cordae Enlists Lil Wayne on New Single ‘Sinister’: Watch

Cordae has officially started the campaign for his new album From A Birds Eye View. After dropping the promo track ‘Super‘ back in October which we really liked, the young emcee returns today with his new single ‘Sinister’ where he joins forces with one of his favorite rappers, Lil Wayne. The song was previewed last week when a snippet from the video shoot surfaced online.
MUSIC

