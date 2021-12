The latest release from the mind of Matteo Melleri has arrived under the Anyma alias in the form of the two-track Running EP. Matteo Melleri has delivered countless tunes and impressive sets over the years under the Tale Of Us moniker with Carmine Conte – but more recently he has leaned into his futuristic side as Anyma. Already known for taking listeners around the globe on a journey of epic proportions, this new alias has allowed Melleri to continue to expand on his utopian vision as he blends the physical and virtual worlds together in harmony.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO