ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Paul Edwards

The News-Gazette
 5 days ago

URBANA — Paul Edwards died Wednesday (Dec. 8,...

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grandview, IL
Champaign, IL
Obituaries
City
Urbana, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Champaign, IL
CNN

A single Kentucky Republican travels with Biden to survey tornado and storm damage

(CNN) — On nearly any other day in Washington, Republican Congressman James Comer would likely be calling for oversight investigations into the Biden administration. But on Wednesday, Comer -- who represents Kentucky's 1st District and is the top Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform -- accompanied President Joe Biden throughout his trip to Kentucky to survey damage in the wake of deadly tornadoes.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy