Podcast 399: Zero to MVP without provisioning a database

For our 400th episode, an oral history of Stack Overflow from founding team: Joel Spolsky, Jeff Atwood, Geoff Dalgas, and Jarrod Dixon. Our 400th episode! Stack Overflow founders Jeff Atwood and Joel Spolsky talk about how, in 2008, they started this very podcast by recording their weekly calls about a little product they wanted to build. Their conversations, which soon included Geoff Dalgas and Jarrod Dixon, are now an audit trail for the creation of Stack Overflow, a resource that’s almost as essential to programmers as the keyboard (we admit, we’re biased). To mark the 400th episode of the Stack Overflow podcast, Jeff, Joel, Geoff, and Jarrod take us back to where it all began.
