Podcast 399: Zero to MVP without provisioning a database

By Eira May
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObsessing about the daily lives of developers pays off. Ben and Ceora talk with Sam Lambert, former VP of Engineering at Github, now CEO of PlanetScale, a serverless database platform for developers....

retechnology.com

WATCH: Turning Your Database into a DataBANK

In 2014, Greg Dallaire decided that it was "time that we invest in a Ferrari instead of driving a Chevy." The broker/owner of Dallaire Realty wasn't talking about automobiles, however, but on upgrading his team's technology to take their business to the next level. That's when his team started transforming their database into a "databank."
Smashing bugs to set a world record: AWS BugBust

Back in June, AWS announced BugBust: a worldwide competition for Java and Python developers to find and fix bugs. Teams could scan their code on any supported repository, even if it didn’t reside on AWS. Those repos would be scanned by Amazon CodeGuru, an AI-powered developer tool that identifies bugs. Trained on decades of knowledge and experience, CodeGuru Reviewer uses machine learning and automated reasoning, AWS and security best practices, and hard-learned lessons across millions of code reviews on thousands of open-source and Amazon repositories to automate code reviews. The contest awarded points to team members who successfully fix the offending code.
martechseries.com

Avast Bolsters Privacy Provisions in Avast One Portfolio

New features include Private Mode, Privacy Advisor, Tracking Prevention, Smart VPN and Kill Switch. Avast, a global leader in digital security and privacy, today announced the addition of several deep privacy features to Avast One, its recently launched all-in-one integrated service. Avast One is a personalized, comprehensive cross-platform protection delivering digital protection and privacy. Avast One is available in three different versions: Essential, the free service awarded ‘Editor’s Choice’ by both PCMag and TechRadar, and premium services Avast One Individual and Avast One Family.
Itproportal

How to switch databases without the pain and risk of a database migration

Is it time to replace your legacy data warehouse with modern technology? The push of enterprises worldwide to become cloud-native is the primary catalyst to switch databases. Yet, database migrations have become known as the bane of the industry. So, it is no surprise that IT leaders are holding back.
The Overflow #103: Does modern parenting require spyware?

Welcome to ISSUE #103 of The Overflow! This newsletter is by developers, for developers, written and curated by the Stack Overflow team and Cassidy Williams. This week: Get your metrics straight to speed up product delivery, eat your cereals to found civilization, and dazzle ‘em with animated website entrances. From the blog The four engineering metrics…
Podcast 400: An oral history of Stack Overflow – told by its founding team

For our 400th episode, an oral history of Stack Overflow from founding team: Joel Spolsky, Jeff Atwood, Geoff Dalgas, and Jarrod Dixon. Our 400th episode! Stack Overflow founders Jeff Atwood and Joel Spolsky talk about how, in 2008, they started this very podcast by recording their weekly calls about a little product they wanted to build. Their conversations, which soon included Geoff Dalgas and Jarrod Dixon, are now an audit trail for the creation of Stack Overflow, a resource that’s almost as essential to programmers as the keyboard (we admit, we’re biased). To mark the 400th episode of the Stack Overflow podcast, Jeff, Joel, Geoff, and Jarrod take us back to where it all began.
BlogHer

The Best Online Course Websites for Scrappy Entrepreneurs

Even if you have ample resources, cutting costs as an entrepreneur is almost always a good thing. The beauty of the internet is that you no longer have to drop major cash to pick up a new skill. Thanks to the best online course websites, you can learn how to do something you would otherwise pay someone else to do. Whether it’s coding for your website, mastering SEO for more page views, or basic marketing tactics, these are just a few of the many topics you can find on some of our go-to learning platforms. Some are free and some are...
BGR.com

Security holes discovered in 9 popular routers – is yours on the list?

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 150+ Amazon Black Friday sales that just came back Keeping a close eye on your online accounts is incredibly important with scams, hacks, and breaches as common as they are. Your hardware is at risk as well, which is why we always recommend keeping your devices updated. In fact, one of the most indispensable devices in your home can also be one of the most vulnerable. Cybersecurity researchers recently examined a number of popular WiFi routers and found over 200 potential security holes that could put your data at risk. Popular WiFi routers have huge security holes Editors at...
BGR.com

Internet is scrambling to fix Log4Shell, the worst hack in history

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Massive data breaches have become so common that we’ve gotten numb to reports detailing another hack or 0-day exploit. That doesn’t reduce the risk of such events happening, as the cat-and-mouse game between security experts and hackers continues. As some vulnerabilities get fixed, others pop up requiring attention from product and service providers. The newest one has a name that will not mean anything to most people. They call the hack Log4Shell in security briefings, which doesn’t sound very scary. But the new 0-day attack is so significant...
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitch Hires Former Facebook and YouTube Exec to Advocate for Underrepresented Creators

Twitch said Wednesday that Kendra Desrosiers has been appointed global head of strategic programs and culture. In the role, Desrosiers, a former marketing executive at Meta (formerly Facebook) who lead media partnerships and strategies for a host of media products aimed at empowering artists, will advocate for underrepresented creators and develop programs to highlight their voices, as well as oversee initiatives based on social impact and strengthen Twitch’s reach within colleges and universities. “Twitch is a pioneer in the creator economy and I’m thrilled to be joining a platform so pivotal in giving creators a voice,” said Desrosiers, whose background in tech...
chessbase.com

New: Mega DataBase 2022

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
San Francisco Examiner

Considerations When Selecting a Customer Database

When selecting a customer database, there are many considerations to keep in mind. The size of the business and the industry it operates within will significantly impact which type of system is appropriate. This article discusses some of the factors you should consider when looking for a suitable customer data platform for your company.
NBC4 Columbus

EXPLAINER: The security flaw that’s freaked out the internet

BOSTON (AP) — Security pros say it’s one of the worst computer vulnerabilities they’ve ever seen. They say state-backed Chinese and Iranian hackers and rogue cryptocurrency miners have already seized on it. The Department of Homeland Security is sounding a dire alarm, ordering federal agencies to urgently eliminate the bug because it’s so easily exploitable […]
