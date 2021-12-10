SoC for RU designers

Codeplay’s Acoran Software Platform adds support for AndesCore™ NX27V. San Francisco, California – December 6, 2021 – Codeplay Software®, the industry leader and pioneer in Open-Standard software tools and services for artificial intelligence, machine-learning, and high-performance computing announced support for Andes Technology Corporation’s AndesCore™ NX27V IP. Andes Technology is a leader in high-performance / low-power IP and a founding premier member of RISC-V International. The NX27V is an RV64GC vector processor supporting the RISC-V Vector specification with up to 512-bit VLEN and SIMD width (or DLEN). It allows SoC designers to create next-generation compute-acceleration solutions that leverage AI, ML, and HPC in both the edge and the cloud. Initially, Codeplay will deliver support through the AndesCore performance simulator that provides near cycle accurate information. This will enable customers to implement a software-first strategy and then move to specific SoC architecture based on the NX27V.

