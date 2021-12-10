ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Lucid Group secures $1.75B capital raise via notes offering

By Mamta Mayani
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) has priced $1.75B of its 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private offering. Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $262.5M of...

seekingalpha.com

siliconangle.com

API security startup Cequence raises $60M to expand product offerings

Application programming interface security startup Cequence Security Inc. announced today that it has raised $60 million in new funding to support enhancements to its solutions expand its product offerings. Menlo Ventures led the Series C round. Also participating in the round were ICON Ventures, Telstra Ventures, HarbourVest Partners, Shasta Ventures,...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

SentinelOne director buys $1.44M shares

In a regulatory filing, SentinelOne (NYSE:S) disclosed that its director Mark Peek bought 30K shares of common stock at $48.0191 on December 13th for a total outlay of $1.44M, boosting his stake by 276%. The move leaves Mark Peek with ownership of 40,860 shares. Shares of SentinelOne are up 3.29%...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Lennox International announces FY21 and FY22 financial guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) announced 2022 financial guidance and is reiterating 2021 financial guidance. For FY22, the company expects revenue growth of 5-10%, GAAP and adj. EPS from continuing operations of $13.40-$14.40; capex of ~$125M, free cash flow of ~$400M, stock repurchases of $400M. For FY21, revenue growth of 13-15%, including...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Energy Efficiency#Lucid Group#Lcid
Seekingalpha.com

Apple Hospitality declares $0.01 dividend

APLE - Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Glad I got out...capital was better deployed elsewhere. Did expect more, so waiting for the next announcements ... Wow, that $6 divvy I'm getting is really going to kick off the new year in the right direction for me. P. |. I sold this...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Ferrellgas Partners reports FQ1 results

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCPK:FGPR): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -$5.25. Revenue of $394.51M (+31.1% Y/Y) Adjusted EBITDA increased by $3.4M to $37.3M in the first fiscal quarter compared to $33.9M in the prior year period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Energy Focus Stock Plummets After Raising $4.5M Via Equity Offering

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ: EFOI) has entered into definitive securities purchase agreements with institutional investors to sell 1.28 million shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 1.28 million shares, in combinations of one share (or one pre-funded warrant) and one warrant for a combined purchase price of $3.52.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Gores Holdings VIII pops on SPAC deal for material tech firm Footprint

Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) rose 2% Tuesday on word that the SPAC plans to take materials science technology company Footprint International Holdco public at a $1.6B enterprise value. Alec Gores' Gores Holdings VIII said it has signed a definitive merger agreement with Footprint, a company that has developed a so-called...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

TealBook Raises $50M Series B Funding Led by Ten Coves Capital

Company’s Autonomously-enriching Global B2B Supplier Data Unlocks Millions in Untapped Value for Customers. TealBook, the leading supplier data foundation that autonomously enhances supplier data and powers e-procurement technology has raised $50 million (USD) in Series B Funding led by Ten Coves Capital. Other notable investors include: BDC Capital, Grand Ventures, Royal Bank of Canada, Reciprocal Ventures, Refinery Ventures, S&P Global, Stand Up Ventures, RTP Global, Workday Ventures, Good Friends, an early-stage venture capital firm started in 2019 by the founders of Warby Parker, Harry’s and Allbirds, along with debt financing from CIBC Innovation Banking. TealBook will use the funding to accelerate its data roadmap, introduce new partnerships and integrations, and expand their team to fuel global expansion.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Avalanche adds USDC to bolster DeFi transaction, payment options

Avalanche (AVAX-USD) adds a native version of stablecoin USDC (USDC-USD) that is administered by global fintech firm Circle. The integration will create more seamless transaction and payment options for developers and participants in Avalanche's (AVAX-USD) growing DeFi ecosystem, according to a release. Note that Avalanche (AVAX-USD), which was recently recognized...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

SPAC Tekkorp Digital gains on report of talks to take Caliente Interactive public

SPAC Tekkorp Digital (NASDAQ:TEKK) gained 1.2 % after a report that it's in advanced talks to take online gambling company Caliente Interactive public in a $2.5B deal. Under the deal, $250M would be invested in a PIPE by broadcaster Univision (UVN) and its shareholders with another $190M from other institutional investors, according to a Sky News report. Caliente Interactive operates primarily in Mexico.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Curaleaf raises $425 million in debt

Alliance Global Securities analyst Aaron Grey said Tuesday a $425 million debt deal by Curaleaf Holdings Inc. will result in cost savings of about $20 million from lower interest payments. Grey reiterated a buy rating on Curaleaf and said larger cannabis companies such as Curaleaf hold an advantage in the current environment. Curaleaf Holdings said late Monday it received commitments for a $425 million private placement of 8.0% senior secured notes due 2026. Curaleaf CEO Joseph Bayern said the offering ranks as the largest debt financing of any publicly-traded multi-state operator in the cannabis business. The credit facility will be used to refinance debt at a lower interest rate, he said. Seaport Global Securities LLC and Canaccord Genuity Corp. were placement agents for the notes in the U.S. and Canada. Shares of Curaleaf are down 23.7% in 2021, compared to a drop of 26.2% by the Cannabis ETF .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Vontier commences exchange offer

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) commenced an offer to exchange all of its company's outstanding unregistered 1.800% Senior Notes due 2026 for an equal total principal amount of the company's registered 1.800% Senior Notes due 2026, all of its outstanding unregistered 2.400% Senior Notes due 2028 for equal total principal amount of its registered 2.400% Senior Notes due 2028 and all of its outstanding unregistered 2.950% Senior Notes due 2031 for equal total principal amount of company's registered 2.950% Senior Notes due 2031.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc bounces back as Wall Street applauds debt offering

NASDAQ:LCID gained 3.12% during Friday’s trading session. Despite Morgan Stanley’s bearish price target, it likes what Lucid has done. Lucid makes yet another noted auto reviewer’s list of top vehicles. NASDAQ:LCID investors must have been relieved to see the stock do something positive on Friday to close...
STOCKS
The Press

B. Riley Financial Announces Exercise of Underwriters' Option in Connection with its 5.00% Senior Notes Offering due 2026

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley Financial" or "the Company"), a diversified provider of business advisory and financial services, today announced it has sold approximately $22.7 million in an additional aggregate principal amount of its 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters' option in connection with the Company's previously closed public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Lucid Group Joins Nasdaq-100 Index

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) reported addition to the Nasdaq-100 Index effective before the market opening on December 20, 2021. The company underwent a public listing on Nasdaq in July 2021. "We are proud to join the prestigious Nasdaq-100 Index, a recognition of our progress establishing Lucid in the EV...
MARKETS

