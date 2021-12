Tunisia's President Kais Saied on Monday extended his months-long suspension of parliament until new elections in December 2022, while calling for a July referendum on constitutional reforms. In a speech on national television, Saied announced a three-month "popular consultation" with the Tunisian people after which "draft constitutional and other reforms will be put forward to referendum on July 25". That will mark a year since he sacked the government, suspended parliament and seized a string of powers, as the North African country wallowed in political and economic crises compounded by the coronavirus pandemic. Saied later moved to rule by decree, sparking fears for the only democracy to have emerged from the Arab uprisings a decade ago.

