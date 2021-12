The British pound went back and forth on Tuesday as we continue to hang about the 1.32 handle. This is an area that has attracted a lot of attention as of late, but quite frankly this has been such a negative market that it should not be a huge surprise to see that we are struggling to break down below it. Given enough time though, I do think that it is probably going to be a scenario where any bounce will be sold into.

