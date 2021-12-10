ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Japan detects 8 new cases of Omicron variant – media

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan has detected 8 new...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
froggyweb.com

BOJ seen scaling back pandemic-relief funding support – sources

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan is expected to decide as early as next week to scale back emergency funding support deployed last year to combat a pandemic-induced cash crunch, four sources familiar with its thinking said. At a two-day rate review ending on Dec. 17, the BOJ...
WORLD
froggyweb.com

Norway to tighten COVID regulations, PM says

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway will further tighten its coronavirus restrictions this week in order to limit the spread of the virus, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told news agency NTB on Monday. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
WORLD
froggyweb.com

Malaysia gives conditional approval for use of Ronapreve COVID-19 treatment

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s health ministry said on Tuesday it has given conditional approval for the use of the single-dose antibody cocktail Ronapreve, developed by Regeneron and Roche, to treat COVID-19. It has also approved a request from Merck & Co for a clinical trial import license for its COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir, to be used as part of studies being conducted in Malaysia, the ministry said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Tokyo#Reuters#Fuji Tv
The Independent

China detects second omicron case in 67-year-old overseas traveller

China has reported its second case of the new omicron variant of Covid, just one day after recording its first.The case was reported in a 67-year-old traveller in the southern city of Guangzhou, according to several state-run media outlets on Tuesday.The traveller had gone abroad and returned to the country on 27 November and was placed in quarantine at the first landing city, reported the state-run Global Times newspaper.He then flew back to Guangzhou, where he was in home isolation and where he tested positive for Covid.Authorities in Guangzhou then delimited the affected regions in the city into three different...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

UK reports record daily COVID cases with Omicron spreading rapidly

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday as a senior British health chief said there could be a “staggering” rise in cases over the next few days. A further 78,610 COVID-19 infections were reported,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Production suspensions in Chinese manufacturing hub amid COVID-19 outbreak

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Several companies in one of China’s biggest manufacturing hubs have suspended operations as local authorities try to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, halting production of goods from batteries to textile dyes and plastics. The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted activities in parts of Zhejiang, an eastern province...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ShareCast

Asia report: Stocks weaker as Omicron reaches China

Stocks were weaker across the board in Asia on Tuesday, as concerns around the economic impact of the ‘Omicron’ Covid-19 variant reemerged. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.73% at 28,432.64, as the yen weakened 0.04% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 113.59. It was...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
froggyweb.com

UK looking at vaccinating children as young as five, Lim says

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government’s scientific vaccine advisory group is discussing whether or not to advise children as young as five receive COVID vaccines, the chair of Britain’s vaccine group said on Tuesday. “We are discussing that at the moment. We’re also waiting for the vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Prominent US billionaire forecasts new economic world order

China is winning the economic competition against the United States, according to Ray Dalio, the founder of the world's largest hedge-fund firm, Bridgewater Associates. When asked by the BBC on Thursday whether China was beating the US, Dalio said: "Yes, it's winning." "Their growth rate at a slow level is...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy