Public Health

South Africa sees positive signs in hospital data amid Omicron wave

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday that there were positive signs...

Telegraph

'Worrying' number of children and pregnant women in hospital as omicron surges in South Africa

The new omicron variant may be hospitalising more children and pregnant women than in previous waves, a leading doctor at the largest hospital in Africa told The Telegraph. While other reports from primary care in South Africa and across the world have suggested that the symptoms of omicron may be mild – particularly for people who have been fully vaccinated – intensive care specialist Professor Rudo Mathivha painted a grim picture from inside Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, in the vast Soweto township on the outskirts of Johannesburg.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Omicron is 'rapidly becoming the dominant variant in South Africa': Covid cases DOUBLE in a day as test positivity climbs to 16.5% and daily hospital admissions rise by a quarter amid fears of new wave

South Africa's Covid cases double in a day, but hospital admissions remain flat amid fears of an Omicron-driven wave of infections. Data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) shows 8,561 new Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, a jump of 95.8 per cent in a single day and 571.5 per cent in a week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

South African President Ramaphosa has COVID, being treated for mild symptoms

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment for mild symptoms. “The president, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week,” the presidency said in a statement on Sunday. “The president is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Pittsburgh Courier

South Africa: early data suggest Omicron more transmissible but less severe

Gauteng is the smallest of South Africa’s nine provinces but home to a quarter of the country’s population. It is also the country’s economic power house. These factors have contributed to it becoming the epicentre of the COVID-19 epidemic. Gauteng’s COVID-19 surveillance aims to provide an understanding of the province’s experience. This also serves as an early warning system for other parts of the country. Public health medicine specialist Harsha Somaroo is part of the team analysing data for the Gauteng Department of Health and told The Conversation Africa what it’s showing so far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Washington

Data From South Africa Indicate Omicron Is Milder, But Better at Evading Vaccines

The omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections.
HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Norway to tighten COVID regulations, PM says

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway will further tighten its coronavirus restrictions this week in order to limit the spread of the virus, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told news agency NTB on Monday. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
WORLD
froggyweb.com

UK reports record daily COVID cases with Omicron spreading rapidly

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday as a senior British health chief said there could be a “staggering” rise in cases over the next few days. A further 78,610 COVID-19 infections were reported,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Australia sticks with easing plans as virus cases jump

Australia will push ahead with plans to ease Covid restrictions before Christmas, officials said Tuesday, even as new coronavirus cases in the country's most populous state reached a 10-week high. Australia has recorded more than 230,000 cases of Covid-19 and 2,113 related deaths in a population of 25 million since the pandemic began. hr/arb/jah
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China economy slows as virus outbreaks disrupt recovery

China reported Wednesday that its economy slowed in November, buffeted by coronavirus outbreaks, weak demand and supply chain disruptions. Retail sales were weaker than in October and inflationary pressures are complicating efforts to boost growth at a time when tighter limits on borrowing by developers are crimping construction and sales in the all-important property sector.The Feb. 4-20 Beijing Winter Olympics will likely have “limited impact overall,” National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui told reporters, since pandemic restrictions are limiting travel and other activities. Fu said the global environment was becoming “more complex and severe,” but China still expects...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

BOJ seen scaling back pandemic-relief funding support – sources

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan is expected to decide as early as next week to scale back emergency funding support deployed last year to combat a pandemic-induced cash crunch, four sources familiar with its thinking said. At a two-day rate review ending on Dec. 17, the BOJ...
WORLD
froggyweb.com

Malaysia gives conditional approval for use of Ronapreve COVID-19 treatment

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s health ministry said on Tuesday it has given conditional approval for the use of the single-dose antibody cocktail Ronapreve, developed by Regeneron and Roche, to treat COVID-19. It has also approved a request from Merck & Co for a clinical trial import license for its COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir, to be used as part of studies being conducted in Malaysia, the ministry said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH

