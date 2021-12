Can the truth just come out already??? For over a year, music fans have been hearing all about what happened between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez following a party at Kylie Jenner's house in Summer 2020. We've heard different accounts from Megan, Tory, Kelsey Nicole (Megan's former best friend, who was in the car with them at the time of the incident), and others. On Tuesday (December 14), it was announced that Tory will need to stand trial for allegedly shooting Megan multiple times in her feet following an appearance in court, where LAPD Detective Ryan Stogner confirmed previous reports that Tory shouted "Dance, bitch, dance" at Megan before shooting at her feet.

