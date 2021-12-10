New story details in brand new Elden Ring trailer

After teasing us with a pre-load earlier in the week, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 experience has finally unlocked. Available for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S, this is the most ambitious UE5 demo seen to date - and the first chance we've had to go properly hands-on with this cutting-edge rendering technology on consoles. Digital Foundry has had unfettered access to experience for a few days now, along with the opportunity to talk in depth with key personnel at Epic. We'll be sharing more on that soon but for now, here's an outline of what the experience offers, some initial impressions, what's new in UE5 and how it looks and runs.

