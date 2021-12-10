ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New story details in brand new Elden Ring trailer

By News
Eurogamer.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new story trailer for Elden Ring was shown at The Game Awards. While no gameplay...

www.eurogamer.net

Comments / 0

Related
heypoorplayer.com

Spiders’ Steampunk Story Steelrising Gets New Cinematic Trailer

Inspiring the Next Steampunk Revolution With Steelrising. France has always had an interesting history, featuring fanciful architecture, magnificent music, and now, slick, killer automatons. Steampunk’s taken hold of France during the French Revolution, and an extremely agile former dancing machine has been readied for combat and renamed Aegis, ready to take on a tyrannical King Louis in Steelrising.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'For Honor: Frozen Shores' Trailer Reveals the Story for New Season

Playstation has released a trailer for the new season of For Honor, called Frozen Shores. In the trailer we get a look at the new environment players will be taken to for this update. The trailer doesn't show any gameplay, but is entirely cinematic. The narrator talks about what happens...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Great New Trailer for the Upcoming THE LORD OF THE RINGS: GOLLUM Video Game

Daedalic Entertainment has released a new trailer for its upcoming video game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which is set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth. This is a story-driven action-adventure game that focuses on Gollum and this trailer gives us a look at the character and how he will be portrayed in the series. As you’ll see, it’s very close to what Peter Jackson did with the character in the films.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

The Matrix Awakens is a breathtaking demonstration of what Unreal Engine 5 can do

"Hi, I'm Thomas Anderson..." Gasp. I'm back in The Matrix. There's young Keanu Reeves asleep in front of his computer, about to embark on his adventure. "Wake Up, Neo..." And now it's older Keanu talking, longer-hair, beard - Keanu as we know him today. And it's exactly him, filmed in real-life, delivering a piece to camera - a nice get for an Unreal Engine 5 demo, with a bit of timely Matrix Resurrections marketing at the same time.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George R. R. Martin
Eurogamer.net

The Matrix Awakens is an unmissable next-gen showcase

After teasing us with a pre-load earlier in the week, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 experience has finally unlocked. Available for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S, this is the most ambitious UE5 demo seen to date - and the first chance we've had to go properly hands-on with this cutting-edge rendering technology on consoles. Digital Foundry has had unfettered access to experience for a few days now, along with the opportunity to talk in depth with key personnel at Epic. We'll be sharing more on that soon but for now, here's an outline of what the experience offers, some initial impressions, what's new in UE5 and how it looks and runs.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

New Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Trailer Showcases Story at The Game Awards

A new Tiny Tina’s Wonderland story trailer dropped tonight by way of The Game Awards and it was chock full of story goodness. Embark on an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry! Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide across this chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the unpredictable Tiny Tina.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Elden Ring Shows Stunning World in New Footage

After last month’s extensive gameplay preview, you’d think people would be able to keep calm until Elden Ring releases in February. That was surely enough to tide us over, but Bandai Namco seems to be in the giving spirit of the holiday season. As excitement builds, the developers felt it necessary to give us a little Christmas gift in the form of a very brief glimpse of the Elden Ring world. The caption hints at the various paths players may take on their adventure and hints that just because you’re playing a hero doesn’t mean you’ll need to act like one.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eurogamer.net

Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream reveals Star Wars: Eclipse

Star Wars: Eclipse is the heavily-rumoured new project from controversial Heavy Rain and Detroit developer Quantic Dream. As expected, this is the first video game set in the Star Wars franchise's new High Republic era. The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley noted the game was still in early development -...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Tchia’s New Trailer Reveals Details of Its Gameplay

Yesterday was the big day for many video game studios as their games were showcased on The Game Awards. Awaceb revealed a new gameplay trailer of Tchia that shows a lot of detailed footage of the actual gameplay. It shows off the beautiful ocean and mountains in New Caledonia, which is also the homeland of Awaceb’s co-founders. The visuals are reminiscing of Zelda and Disney. It seems that players will have plenty of opportunities to explore, collect, and hunt — be it finding a treasure chest hidden in a cave, paragliding from the top of a gigantic rock, or shooting at enemies with a sling shot.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Elden Ring Rumored to Hold New Network Test Soon

A new rumor has emerged suggesting that Elden Ring will soon be holding a new Network Test prior to its release in early 2022. This would be the second beta that the action-adventure title has had, with the first test having transpired just last month. And while the shaky nature of this rumor makes it something that you shouldn't put your hope in just yet, the situation that has been outlined does sound very plausible.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

A Plague Tale: Requiem Gets Brand New Trailer

Asobo Studio brought a new trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem to The Game Awards. The new footage reintroduced us to heroes Amicia and Hugo, as well as giving as a glimpse at the new journey they are embarking on. The trailer shows the main character sailing on a ship,...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Steelrising has a brand new trailer from The Game Awards

Steelrising has been graced with a new trailer and it looks like rather more violent version of that Doctor Who episode in which David Tennant flirted with Marie-Antoinette, check it out. In Steelrising, you play as Aegis, the robotic bodyguard of Queen Marie-Antoinette, ordered to find your creator and put...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

New Pokemon Legends Arceus Details Leak: Story, Gameplay & Length

A huge new leak has revealed a load more information about Pokemon Legends Arceus including story and gameplay details!. Pokemon Legends: Arceus promises to take the series in a totally new direction and fans can’t wait to find out more about it. The latest Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer revealed Noble...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Receives New Cinematic Trailer at Game Awards 2021

During the Game Awards 2021, a new trailer was revealed for the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. This trailer is purely cinematic and can be viewed below:. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has players assume the role of the Gollum through action-adventure segments. The game also features stealth elements where players can interact with environments and the narrative style gameplay to progress through the story. The actions that players take will determine which side of Gollum they see. This refers to his split personality between Sméagol and Gollum, where Sméagol is the better behaved of the two. The gameplay has adventure segments of climbing and sneaking along with some moments of action.
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

Elden Ring: What is the Elden Ring?

The new Elden Ring story trailer that premiered during The Game Awards was clearly designed to trigger a few debates about the game’s lore, but the biggest question that the trailer raises has to be “What, exactly, is the Elden Ring?”. Ever since Elden Ring’s teaser trailer debuted...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

God of War PC trailer details new improvements and system requirements

The PlayStation 4 classic God of War (2018) is finally making its way to Windows PC early next year, and a new trailer reveals some of the improvements players can expect from the new version of the game. Along with the upgrades, Sony announced the system requirements for the game as well as support for both Nvidia DLSS and Nvidia Reflex.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy