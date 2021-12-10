China Nov. vehicle sales fall 9.1% -industry body

Thousands of dollars over sticker? I just don’t get this. Something big has changed in the brains of enough (but certainly not all) Americans. Sales of new “cars” (mostly sedans but also muscle cars, such as the Mustang) dropped to 195,400 vehicles in November, down 45% from November two years ago, and the second lowest sales figure since Adam and Eve, or at least since the 1970s, the extent of the monthly data I have access to. Back in the 1970s and 1980s, “car” sales, which included the now extinct station wagons, regularly exceeded 1 million per month. The lowest car sales in that entire time span occurred in April 2020, when many auto dealers were shut down.

BUYING CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO