China Nov. vehicle sales fall 9.1% -industry body

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s auto sales dropped 9.1% in November from a year earlier, industry data...

investing.com

China’s Industrial Production Picks Up, but Retail Sales Slow Down

Investing.com – China's industrial production grew faster than expected in November, with stronger energy production and moderating raw materials prices lending support. However, growth in retail sales slowed as fresh COVID-19 outbreaks led to tighter restrictive measures in the country. Chinese data released earlier in the day showed that...
Swedish bank SEB hit with $575 million German tax demand

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish bank SEB said on Wednesday it had been hit with a 511 million euros ($575 million) tax demand from Germany and its head office in the country had been raided this week, both related to so-called cum-ex transactions. The bank denied any wrongdoing and said...
AFP

China lifts embargo on Brazilian beef

China lifted an embargo on Brazilian beef Wednesday, three months after banning meat from the South American export powerhouse over two cases of mad cow disease, authorities in both countries said. Brazil is the world's biggest producer and exporter of beef, but it lost its top client when China imposed the embargo in September following the detection of two cases of "atypical" bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or mad cow disease.
Markets Insider

Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
Two thirds of Britons expect BoE rate rise by June 2022 – IHS Markit

LONDON (Reuters) – A record two thirds of British households expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates within the next six months, but the proportion expecting a rise in the very short term has fallen due to the Omicron variant, a survey showed on Wednesday. “Although dented...
Reuters

Former FX official says China should avoid excess yuan appreciation

SHANGHAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Avoiding excess yuan appreciation should be one of China’s priorities in managing market expectations and regulations, a former senior official at the country’s foreign exchange regulator has urged. A challenge for exchange rate fluctuations or flexibility is that the currency could overshoot, deviating...
AFP

China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, SenseTime filed a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone its listing "to safeguard the interests of the potential investors" as they weigh the impact of being placed on the blacklist.
China reports 76 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 13 vs 101 day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 76 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 13, compared with 101 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday. Of the new infections, 51 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 80 a day earlier. The...
MarketRealist

Could the ET5 Sedan Take NIO Stock Higher?

With a year-to-date loss of almost 30 percent, NIO is underperforming EV (electric vehicle) peers. Most EV stocks have recovered from their 2021 lows, and Tesla’s market cap has soared above $1 trillion. What’s the 2022 forecast for NIO, and could the rumored launch of the ET5 sedan take the stock higher?
neworleanssun.com

China steps on the gas with on-road trial of autonomous vehicles

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Futuristic self-driving vehicles-- representing a new way of life behind the wheel -- went into on-road commercial trial in late November in Yizhuang of Beijing. The feat is a major leap by China into developing its autonomous vehicle industry. The trial operation area in Yizhuang,...
104.1 WIKY

China’s factory gate inflation slows in Nov

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory-gate inflation slowed in November, driven by a government crackdown on runaway commodity prices and an easing power crunch, amid Beijing’s efforts to bolster the faltering economy. The increase in the producer price index was slower than a 13.5% gain in October but...
investing.com

China Nov export growth slows but imports accelerate

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's exports growth lost steam in November, pressured by a strong yuan, weakening demand and higher costs, but imports accelerated and came in well above expectations as the country scrambled to restock key commodities like coal. Exports rose 22% on-the-year and imports jumped 31.7% in November, customs data...
hawaiitelegraph.com

Sales of China's iconic sedan brand rev up in Jan-Nov

CHANGCHUN, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Hongqi, an automobile brand under China's leading automaker FAW Group Co. Ltd., posted a rise of 46.7 percent in sales in the first 11 months of this year. A total of 261,400 Hongqi-branded vehicles were sold during the period, said FAW Group. Meanwhile, Hongqi has...
wolfstreet.com

Crushed Auto Sales, No Problem: Nov. was Most Profitable Month Ever for New Vehicle Sales as Americans Paid Whatever

Thousands of dollars over sticker? I just don’t get this. Something big has changed in the brains of enough (but certainly not all) Americans. Sales of new “cars” (mostly sedans but also muscle cars, such as the Mustang) dropped to 195,400 vehicles in November, down 45% from November two years ago, and the second lowest sales figure since Adam and Eve, or at least since the 1970s, the extent of the monthly data I have access to. Back in the 1970s and 1980s, “car” sales, which included the now extinct station wagons, regularly exceeded 1 million per month. The lowest car sales in that entire time span occurred in April 2020, when many auto dealers were shut down.
