Japan detects 8 new cases of Omicron variant – media

China has reported its second case of the new omicron variant of Covid, just one day after recording its first.The case was reported in a 67-year-old traveller in the southern city of Guangzhou, according to several state-run media outlets on Tuesday.The traveller had gone abroad and returned to the country on 27 November and was placed in quarantine at the first landing city, reported the state-run Global Times newspaper.He then flew back to Guangzhou, where he was in home isolation and where he tested positive for Covid.Authorities in Guangzhou then delimited the affected regions in the city into three different...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO