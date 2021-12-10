China vehicle sales fall 9.1% in November – industry body

NADA – New light-vehicle sales in November came in below expectations, with a SAAR of 12.9 million units, down 19% from November 2020. Despite November’s month-to-month decline, sales through the first 11 months of the year are up by 7% compared with the same period in 2020. While November began with a slight increase in inventory levels from September’s all-time lows, limited vehicle availability continues to keep sales well below current demand. Month-end inventory in November 2021 was up by 2.9% from October 2021, but inventory could again fall a bit during the final month of the year. Tight vehicle inventories will continue to limit sales somewhat in the early months of 2022, but the inventory drag on sales should ease throughout the year as inventories build slowly and steadily.

NADA, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO