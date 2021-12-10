ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOJ seen scaling back pandemic-relief funding support – sources

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan is expected to decide as early as next week to scale back emergency funding support deployed last year to combat a pandemic-induced cash crunch, four sources familiar with its thinking...

kfgo.com

Inflation risk? Omicron slowdown? BoE rate move in the balance

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England will say on Thursday whether it has delayed its first interest rate hike since the COVID-19 pandemic again, this time because of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, or is taking action to see off a surge in inflation. Investors had been largely betting...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Japan Nov exports rise 20.5% year/year

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s exports rose 20.5% in November from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday. The reading compared with a 21.2% gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 9.4% rise in the month prior. Imports increased 43.8%...
ECONOMY
AFP

ECB plots stimulus exit as inflation looms

European Central Bank policymakers will gather on Thursday for a crunch meeting, as soaring inflation heaps pressure on the bank to wind down its stimulus just as a new coronavirus variant threatens to derail the recovery. The Frankfurt-based institution is expected to confirm the planned end of its massive pandemic-era stimulus plan in March, currently hoovering up around 70 billion euros ($78 billion) worth of assets every month. The 1.85-trillion-euro pandemic emergency bond-buying programme (PEPP) is the ECB's main crisis-fighting tool, aimed at keeping borrowing costs low to stoke economic growth. The challenge for the ECB's 25-member governing council is finding a way to smooth the transition to avoid upsetting markets or jeopardising the eurozone's fragile rebound from the initial coronavirus shock.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields steady ahead of Fed meeting

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bonds flattened on Wednesday as investors awaited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would reinforce market bets for a rate hike next year. Analysts expect the Federal Reserve to announce that it is speeding up the end of its pandemic-era bond purchases...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Fed moves to end bond buying by March, eyes three rate hikes in 2022

WASHINGTON (MarketWatch) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday voted to speed up a reduction in bond purchases to $30 billion a month so that the program could end in March instead of the original plan of June. The Fed also penciled in three increases in short-term interest rates in 2022, up from the one move projected in September. In new forecasts, the central bank raised its estimate for inflation next year to 2.6% from 2.2%, using its preferred PCE price gauge. U.S. economic growth was also projected to slow to 4% in 2022 from an estimated 5.5% this year. In its policy statement, the Fed dropped the word "transitory" to describe inflation and it left a key short-term interest rate unchanged near zero. The fed funds rate is expected to end around 0.9% in 2022.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

BOJ to hold back tweaking covid funding program next week – Bloomberg Survey

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is unlikely to make any alterations to its special covid funding program amid uncertainties posed by the new Omicron covid variant, the latest Bloomberg survey of 44 analysts showed on Friday. “Some 61% of 44 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect a partial extension of the...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Japan to swiftly consider steps on capital gains tax reform -draft

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s ruling party on Thursday approved a plan that steered clear of major new taxes on carbon and capital gains, in a sign Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may struggle to win consensus on contentious issues like climate change and wealth distribution. Japan will swiftly consider...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

BoJ Amamiya: No need to adjust large-scale monetary easing at present

BoJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said in a speech that Japan’s inflation rate is still “far below the price stability target of 2 percent”. CPI is projected to be just around 1% even in fiscal 2023, the end of the current projection period. Therefore, BoJ will “persistently continue with powerful monetary easing” under the current QQE with yield curve control.
BUSINESS
Reuters

BOJ policymaker signals chance of ending pandemic-relief programmes

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan may end its pandemic-relief funding programmes in March as corporate funding conditions have improved significantly from the cash crunch last year caused by the COVID-19 crisis, board member Hitoshi Suzuki said on Thursday. The fate of the programmes will depend much on how the...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Dollar rises versus rivals after Fed speeds tapering process

The U.S. dollar strengthened versus major rivals Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, as expected, moved to accelerate the wind-down of its monthly bond purchases, putting them on track to finish by March. The move is also seen clearing the way for rate increases, with policy makers penciling in three hikes by the end of 2022, according to the so-called dot plot. The euro was down 0.2% versus the dollar at $1.1235, after trading around $1.1259 ahead of the policy announcement. The greenback traded at 114.19 Japanese yen, up 0.4% on the day and compared with 113.91 yen ahead of the statement. The British pound fetched $1.3203, down 0.2% onthe day and down from $1.3216 from earlier in the session.
CURRENCIES
kfgo.com

Blinken cuts short Asia trip after COVID-19 case among travelling group

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cut short his trip to Southeast Asia due to a COVID-19 case among his travelling party, a State Department official said on Wednesday. The decision was made to mitigate the COVID-19 risk and prioritise health and safety, and...
WORLD
The Independent

Turkey's Central Bank intervenes as currency hits record low

The Turkish currency dipped to an all-time low Monday amid another anticipated interest rate cut later this week and after the S&P credit rating agency downgraded its outlook for Turkey. The Turkish lira plummeted to 14.75 against the U.S. dollar, prompting Turkey's Central Bank to intervene by selling off foreign currency.The lira has been plunging to record lows as the bank has slashed borrowing costs by 4 percentage points since September despite soaring inflation. The rate cuts are in line with the wishes of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who has advocated keeping interest rates low to boost growth....
BUSINESS
The Independent

China economy slows as virus outbreaks disrupt recovery

China reported Wednesday that its economy slowed in November, buffeted by coronavirus outbreaks, weak demand and supply chain disruptions. Retail sales were weaker than in October and inflationary pressures are complicating efforts to boost growth at a time when tighter limits on borrowing by developers are crimping construction and sales in the all-important property sector.The Feb. 4-20 Beijing Winter Olympics will likely have “limited impact overall,” National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui told reporters, since pandemic restrictions are limiting travel and other activities. Fu said the global environment was becoming “more complex and severe,” but China still expects...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

New Zealand GDP shrinks 3.7% in Q3 due to Delta lockdowns

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 3.7% in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the second largest decline on record, as the economy was hit by an outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19, official data showed on Thursday. The figure was not...
ECONOMY

