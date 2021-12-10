ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackstone to buy GIC’s stake in Australian logistics trust for $1.5 billion

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Blackstone Inc said on Friday it would buy Singapore wealth fund GIC’s 49% stake in an Australian logistics trust for A$2.1 billion ($1.50 billion), as the U.S. private-equity giant looks to tap into the country’s fast-growing e-commerce market. The deal...

