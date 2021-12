Toyota suspends production at two more factories

Cosmetic defects on parts people won't see are no longer a deal-breaker for the famously quality-focused carmaker. Toyota's defining trait as a carmaker is quality above all else. That kind of absolutism, though, can bring Toyota's production lines to a halt when parts are in short supply like they are in 2021. So, to keep things running, Toyota has finally started using parts with inconsequential defects just to keep production going.

