Economy

S.Korea’s POSCO to split off steel operations, become holding company

By Thomson Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s POSCO said on Friday that it planned to split off its steel operations and become a holding...

New Zealand GDP shrinks 3.7% in Q3 due to Delta lockdowns

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 3.7% in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the second largest decline on record, as the economy was hit by an outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19, official data showed on Thursday. The figure was not...
ECONOMY
Japan Nov exports rise 20.5% year/year

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s exports rose 20.5% in November from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday. The reading compared with a 21.2% gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 9.4% rise in the month prior. Imports increased 43.8%...
ECONOMY
Markets Insider

Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Reliance Steel buys Admiral Metals Servicecenter Company

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) has acquired Admiral Metals Servicecenter Company, a distributor of non-ferrous metal products in the Northeastern United States. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Admiral Metals also performs value-added custom cutting services for its customers; its annual net sales in 2020 were approximately $134M.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Asia report: Stocks weaker as Omicron reaches China

Stocks were weaker across the board in Asia on Tuesday, as concerns around the economic impact of the ‘Omicron’ Covid-19 variant reemerged. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.73% at 28,432.64, as the yen weakened 0.04% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 113.59. It was...
STOCKS
Economy
naturalgasworld.com

Posco International acquires Australia's Senex Energy for $610mn

Senex said its board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the deal, in the absence of a superior proposal. South Korea’s Posco International has agreed to acquire Australian oil and gas producer Senex Energy for A$885mn ($610mn), Senex said on December 13. Posco International, a unit of...
INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

South Korea’s POSCO to acquire Senex Energy in $610m deal

South Korea’s POSCO International (PIC) has signed a binding scheme implementation agreement (SIA) to acquire all the shares of the Australian natural gas company Senex Energy. The move comes a month after PIC proposed an improved takeover offer to acquire the firm. According to a Senex Energy statement, PIC...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Japan to swiftly consider steps on capital gains tax reform -draft

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s ruling party on Thursday approved a plan that steered clear of major new taxes on carbon and capital gains, in a sign Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may struggle to win consensus on contentious issues like climate change and wealth distribution. Japan will swiftly consider...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Former FX official says China should avoid excess yuan appreciation

SHANGHAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Avoiding excess yuan appreciation should be one of China’s priorities in managing market expectations and regulations, a former senior official at the country’s foreign exchange regulator has urged. A challenge for exchange rate fluctuations or flexibility is that the currency could overshoot, deviating...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Swedish bank SEB hit with $575 million German tax demand

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish bank SEB said on Wednesday it had been hit with a 511 million euros ($575 million) tax demand from Germany and its head office in the country had been raided this week, both related to so-called cum-ex transactions. The bank denied any wrongdoing and said...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Blinken cuts short Asia trip after COVID-19 case among travelling group

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cut short his trip to Southeast Asia due to a COVID-19 case among his travelling party, a State Department official said on Wednesday. The decision was made to mitigate the COVID-19 risk and prioritise health and safety, and...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Telecom Italia cuts EBITDA forecast on lower revenue from DAZN partnership

(Reuters) – Italy’s Telecom Italia (TIM) on Wednesday cut its forecast for 2021 organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA-AL) for the domestic business unit due to lower wireline revenue. The country’s biggest telecoms group partly attributed the underperformance of the wireline business to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS

