South Africa sees positive signs in hospital data amid Omicron wave

By Thomson Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday that there were positive signs...

Telegraph

'Worrying' number of children and pregnant women in hospital as omicron surges in South Africa

The new omicron variant may be hospitalising more children and pregnant women than in previous waves, a leading doctor at the largest hospital in Africa told The Telegraph. While other reports from primary care in South Africa and across the world have suggested that the symptoms of omicron may be mild – particularly for people who have been fully vaccinated – intensive care specialist Professor Rudo Mathivha painted a grim picture from inside Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, in the vast Soweto township on the outskirts of Johannesburg.
Daily Mail

Omicron is 'rapidly becoming the dominant variant in South Africa': Covid cases DOUBLE in a day as test positivity climbs to 16.5% and daily hospital admissions rise by a quarter amid fears of new wave

South Africa's Covid cases double in a day, but hospital admissions remain flat amid fears of an Omicron-driven wave of infections. Data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) shows 8,561 new Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, a jump of 95.8 per cent in a single day and 571.5 per cent in a week.
Blinken cuts short Asia trip after COVID-19 case among travelling group

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cut short his trip to Southeast Asia due to a COVID-19 case among his travelling party, a State Department official said on Wednesday. The decision was made to mitigate the COVID-19 risk and prioritise health and safety, and...
South African President Ramaphosa has COVID, being treated for mild symptoms

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment for mild symptoms. “The president, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week,” the presidency said in a statement on Sunday. “The president is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force.”
Data From South Africa Indicate Omicron Is Milder, But Better at Evading Vaccines

The omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections.
South Africa: early data suggest Omicron is more transmissible but less severe

Gauteng is the smallest of South Africa’s nine provinces but home to a quarter of the country’s population. It is also the country’s economic power house. These factors have contributed to it becoming the epicentre of the COVID-19 epidemic. Gauteng’s COVID-19 surveillance aims to provide an understanding of the province’s experience. This also serves as an early warning system for other parts of the country. Public health medicine specialist Harsha Somaroo is part of the team analysing data for the Gauteng Department of Health and told The Conversation Africa what it’s showing so far.
Australia sticks with easing plans as virus cases jump

Australia will push ahead with plans to ease Covid restrictions before Christmas, officials said Tuesday, even as new coronavirus cases in the country's most populous state reached a 10-week high. Australia has recorded more than 230,000 cases of Covid-19 and 2,113 related deaths in a population of 25 million since the pandemic began. hr/arb/jah
China economy slows as virus outbreaks disrupt recovery

China reported Wednesday that its economy slowed in November, buffeted by coronavirus outbreaks, weak demand and supply chain disruptions. Retail sales were weaker than in October and inflationary pressures are complicating efforts to boost growth at a time when tighter limits on borrowing by developers are crimping construction and sales in the all-important property sector.The Feb. 4-20 Beijing Winter Olympics will likely have “limited impact overall,” National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui told reporters, since pandemic restrictions are limiting travel and other activities. Fu said the global environment was becoming “more complex and severe,” but China still expects...
Mexico adds more than 200 new COVID-19 deaths – health ministry

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 204 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country’s official death toll since the pandemic began to 297,187. The health ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
Zoo in Chile tests experimental COVID vaccine on lions and tigers

(Reuters) – At the Buin Zoo on the outskirts of Chilean capital Santiago, a veterinarian sporting a tiger-striped face mask administers an experimental COVID-19 vaccine to a tiger in a cage, as another zoo worker feeds the animal chunks of raw meat via a pair of long tongs. The...
Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
Prominent US billionaire forecasts new economic world order

China is winning the economic competition against the United States, according to Ray Dalio, the founder of the world's largest hedge-fund firm, Bridgewater Associates. When asked by the BBC on Thursday whether China was beating the US, Dalio said: "Yes, it's winning." "Their growth rate at a slow level is...
